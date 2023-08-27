The Try Guys Present the First Award at 2023 Streamy Awards — in Santa Suits!

The Try Guys brought a little Christmas to August this weekend.

Two of the Try Guys channeled Old Saint Nick to present the first award at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday. Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger dressed in Santa Claus's iconic red and white suit — and even threw on faux white beards — while naming Quackity as the winner of the just chatting category.

The duo joked that the Streamys were the "second best event of the year" — another nod to their humorous ensembles.

Before the start of Sunday's show, the popular social media stars opened up about the inspiration behind their unique outfits.

"We thought what better way than to pay tribute to the big man," Kornfeld told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

"He’s the best present-er ever," added Habersberger. "He’s the goat."

The men also said that their looks were on-theme, considering some of the guests attending the 13th annual Streamys.

"A lot of people on the naughty list here," Habersberger quipped.

Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Habersberger even jokingly targeted the show's host, The Game Theorists creator MatPat and MatPat's wife Stephanie Patrick. "Matt and Steph, the hosts, my goodness, they’re so bad," he teased.

"Whichever producer allowed them to nominate Logan Paul again — very naughty," added Kornfeld.

Fellow Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang — along with "Mrs. Claus and Rudolph" — was not present for Sunday's show.

Habersberger and Kornfeld's appearance comes nearly one year after the Try Guys announced former member Ned Fulmer was "no longer working" with the group following his high-profile infidelity scandal.

Fulmer admitted to cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with a colleague, in Oct. 2022. At the time, Habersberger said that a review concluded that, "Ned had engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team." He stated in a video with Kornfeld and Yang released last year: "We knew that we could not move forward with him."

The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.