Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are defining what it means to be a supermodel.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries, The Super Models.

In a press release, the streamer promised to give audiences “unprecedented access” to models Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington. Viewers will go “behind the camera and beyond the catwalk” to see how the ladies “dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry," Apple TV+ teased.

“There’s something about that shared history that we have,” Crawford, 57, said in the clip, reminiscing on their time together.

The trailer began with the admission, “It wasn’t about fashion. It was about the women. That’s what a supermodel is.” Archival footage played over the voiceover, showing “The Supers” commanding respect on the runway.

As the trailer continued, Turlington, 54, said that it was the first time the group reunited “in our 50s.” Campbell, 53, added, “You see our photos, so you feel like you know us,” before referring to the trailblazing women she started her career with as her “chosen family.”

Other scenes in the project show the icons discussing different challenges they had to overcome to make it to where they are today — including Evangelista being told to lose weight and Campbell being “bullied for the color of my skin.”

The Super Models on Apple TV+ poster. Apple TV+

The Super Models will also highlight never-before-seen commentary from luminaries in the world of fashion and pop culture.

Noteworthy interviewees featured in the docuseries include Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Paul Cavaco, Donatella Versace, the late Vivienne Westwood and many more who have helped shape the fashion industry throughout the years.

A synopsis of the show reads, “The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself.”

“Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.”

“Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess," the synopsis continued. "As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

The Super Models was produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up. Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington are among the executive producers.

The Apple TV+ docuseries was first announced in October 2020.

"To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers," Evangelista, 58, captioned an Instagram post sharing the news of the series. "I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance."

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in 1991. Paul Massey/Shutterstock

Evangelista's post was accompanied by a photo of the ladies walking arm and arm at the Versace fall 1991 fashion show.

The Super Models debuts globally on Sept. 20 on Apple TV+.

