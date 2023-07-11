Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and More Reunite for 'The Supermodels' — See Teaser!

The upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries revisits the '90s fashion scene from the lens of some of the era's biggest supermodels

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 11, 2023 08:00AM EDT
LINDA EVANGELISTA, CINDY CRAWFORD, NAOMI CAMPBELL AND CHRISTY TURLINGTON.
Photo:

Paul Massey/Shutterstock

The '90s are making a comeback!

Modeling legends Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista have come together to revisit their iconic careers for Apple TV+'s upcoming documentary series, The Supermodels, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

In the teaser, the models sit in front of a gray backdrop as they prepare to share an unprecedented look at the world of elite modeling and their life beyond the catwalk. The series was directed by Barbara Kopple, who won Oscars for her work on the documentaries Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) and American Dream (1990).

"As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow," explains a press release for the series set to premiere globally on Sept. 20.

"Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself," it adds. "Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess."

Crawford, 57, Campbell, 53, Turlington, 54, and Evangelista, 58, are executive producers on the series. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz are executive producers as well.

Campbell praised the series in a February 2022 interview with British Vogue and explained that it gave the models a chance to tell their stories from their own perspectives. 

“It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” she said. “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words.”

LINDA EVANGELISTA, CINDY CRAWFORD, NAOMI CAMPBELL AND CHRISTY TURLINGTON.

Paul Massey/Shutterstock

Campbell called the era an "incredible time," but noted how hard they worked to achieve superstardom. "And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired," Campbell told British Vogue. "We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

Evangelista's appearance in the documentary comes a year after she spoke with PEOPLE following nearly five years in seclusion. She claimed the procedure CoolSculpting, promoted as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction, left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured."

"I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know," Evangelista told PEOPLE in February 2022. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak." Evangelista later said she didn't look in the mirror because "it doesn't look like me."

"Why do we feel the need to do these things [to our bodies]? I always knew I would age. And I know that there are things a body goes through. But I just didn't think I would look like this," Evangelista went on to explain, adding that she was hopeful her story would comfort others in similar situations.

"I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me," she said. "That's my goal."

The models featured in the documentary also starred in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" music video, which Evangelista told British Vogue she didn't want to be in. "George was instrumental in gathering me for the video — the video I did not want to do," she revealed. "But once I was here I had a blast. I would've regretted not doing it."

