Entertainment TV 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Christopher Briney Says His Girlfriend Makes Him Feel the Most 'Pretty' The 25-year-old actor started dating Isabel Machado in 2021 By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 12:44PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Though decisions don't come easily to Christopher Briney's character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actor himself is certain about his girlfriend Isabel Machado. Briney shared with PEOPLE that Machado on Wednesday night, the one person who can help boost his confidence. “When my girlfriend tells me I’m pretty, I think I feel pretty,” he told PEOPLE exclusively at the TAG Heuer flagship boutique opening event in New York City. Who Is Christopher Briney's Girlfriend? All About Isabel Machado Briney and Machado, both 25, went to university together and both graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial. The two started dating in 2021 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last June. Briney shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the two, writing, "a whole year!? i could never want anything else 💘.” And at The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere last month, the low-key couple showcased their sweet love, holding hands as posed on the carpet. The new eight-episode season of the Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy premieres Friday, and Briney is excited for fans to see the story continue between his character Conrad Fisher, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and Conrad's brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). “I'm terrified, but it’s out of my hands now,” shared Briney of Conrad, who he said tends to get “insecure about things.” According to a synopsis, season 2 will see Belly "decide once and for all where her heart lies." "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of [their mother] Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together." 'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Taylor Swift's 'Back to December' Sets Stage for Belly's Complicated Love Triangle Jamie McCarthy/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres Friday on Prime Video.