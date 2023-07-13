Though decisions don't come easily to Christopher Briney's character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actor himself is certain about his girlfriend Isabel Machado.

Briney shared with PEOPLE that Machado on Wednesday night, the one person who can help boost his confidence. “When my girlfriend tells me I’m pretty, I think I feel pretty,” he told PEOPLE exclusively at the TAG Heuer flagship boutique opening event in New York City.

Briney and Machado, both 25, went to university together and both graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial.

The two started dating in 2021 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last June. Briney shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the two, writing, "a whole year!? i could never want anything else 💘.”



And at The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere last month, the low-key couple showcased their sweet love, holding hands as posed on the carpet.

The new eight-episode season of the Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy premieres Friday, and Briney is excited for fans to see the story continue between his character Conrad Fisher, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and Conrad's brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).



“I'm terrified, but it’s out of my hands now,” shared Briney of Conrad, who he said tends to get “insecure about things.”

According to a synopsis, season 2 will see Belly "decide once and for all where her heart lies."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of [their mother] Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres Friday on Prime Video.

