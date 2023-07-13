'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Christopher Briney Says His Girlfriend Makes Him Feel the Most 'Pretty'

The 25-year-old actor started dating Isabel Machado in 2021

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:44PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Christopher Briney and guest attend the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Though decisions don't come easily to Christopher Briney's character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actor himself is certain about his girlfriend Isabel Machado.

Briney shared with PEOPLE that Machado on Wednesday night, the one person who can help boost his confidence. “When my girlfriend tells me I’m pretty, I think I feel pretty,” he told PEOPLE exclusively at the TAG Heuer flagship boutique opening event in New York City. 

Briney and Machado, both 25, went to university together and both graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial. 

The two started dating in 2021 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last June. Briney shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the two, writing, "a whole year!? i could never want anything else 💘.” 

And at The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere last month, the low-key couple showcased their sweet love, holding hands as posed on the carpet. 

The new eight-episode season of the Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy premieres Friday, and Briney is excited for fans to see the story continue between his character Conrad Fisher, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and Conrad's brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). 

“I'm terrified, but it’s out of my hands now,” shared Briney of Conrad, who he said tends to get “insecure about things.”

According to a synopsis, season 2 will see Belly "decide once and for all where her heart lies."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of [their mother] Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together."

Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno attend Teen Vogue & Cast Of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffettâs Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' Fan Favorite Ronald Gladden Was James Marsden's First Call After His 2023 Emmy Nomination
Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says Relationship with Girlfriend Heather Kerzner 'Brightens' His Life (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
Jason Momoa attends a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa on May 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jason Momoa Feels ‘Beautiful’ in Butt-Baring Malo Loincloth, Knows It ‘Gets Attention’ (Exclusive)
Ncuti Gatwa attends the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner
Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Admits His Time on the Netflix Hit 'Wasn't Always Joyous' Ahead of Final Season
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Chad Michael Murray attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022
Chad Michael Murray Sets His 2023 Christmas Movie: 'This Genre Hits Home for Me' (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais attends the Netflix New York Special Screening of Survival Of The Thickest; Kyle Richards attends the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala
Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Is 'Hanging in There' After Separation from Mauricio Umansky
"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
All About Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes' Boyfriend
Camila Mendes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso: 'Always in Our Own Little World'
How I Met Your Father
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': A Look Back on How Season 1 Ended Before Season 2 Premieres