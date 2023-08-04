‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: Everything to Know

The hit Prime Video series has been renewed for season 3

Published on August 4, 2023
The Summer I Turned Pretty fashion
We’re heading back to Cousins Beach! 

On Aug. 3, Prime Video confirmed its hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han’s novels of the same name, has been renewed for season 3. 

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, in a press release. 

“This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

The announcement also revealed that season 3 was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and production will not begin until “after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved.”

Ahead, here’s everything we know about the upcoming season. 

Who is in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Rain Spencer (Taylor), Lola Tung (Belly), Sean Kaufman (Steven)

John Merrick/Prime Video

It’s assumed that the main cast will return for season 3, including Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Rain Spencer (Taylor) and Jackie Chung (Laurel). 

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 be about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - First Look

John Merrick/Prime Video

The new season will likely follow Han’s third and final novel in the franchise, We'll Always Have Summer. The book takes place two years after the events of It’s Not Summer Without You as Belly once again finds herself questioning where her heart lies between the Fisher brothers. Only in the third book, she finally makes a decision.

Though season 2 strays from the books in various ways, when PEOPLE spoke with the cast in June, they all reiterated that a third season would likely follow the third book as much as possible.

"I know Jenny is really just strong on staying as true to the books as possible and hitting the main points," Casalegno told PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Tung added, "There's so many different ways you could go about it. There's a blueprint of a book, which we've been lucky to have for two seasons now, just such a solid blueprint for us, and to have Jenny on set with us has been incredible."

How many episodes will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fashion

Amazon

On Instagram, Han revealed that the upcoming season will have a total of 10 episodes, which is two more than the previous seasons. 

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 film?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - First Look

Erika Doss/Prime Video

As stated by Prime Video, “production on season 3 will not begin until after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved.” 

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 be released?

Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - First Look

Taylor Swift 

With production delayed, season 3 doesn’t currently have a release date. The season 2 finale is slated to hit Prime Video on Aug. 18.

