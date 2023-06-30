'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Taylor Swift's 'Back to December' Sets Stage for Belly's Complicated Love Triangle

As Belly juggles her connections with Conrad and Jeremiah in the dramatic season 2 trailer, Swifties were treated to the debut of 'Back to December (Taylor's Version)'

Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on June 30, 2023 06:21PM EDT

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is almost here — and fans better get their tissues ready!

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for season two that featured not one, but two, beloved Taylor Swift tracks — one of which is an unreleased re-recorded song from her upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

“Last summer felt like a dream,” says Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as the trailer opens up with a shot of her on the beach with Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney).

“It was unlike any other summer,” she continues as the scene shifts to her sitting on a bed with Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) who puts his hand on her knee. 

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lola Tung and Chris Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. Amazon Prime

The music transitions from Swift’s “August” to the opening melody of her ballad “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” as Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) and Belly share an embrace. 

“I want to memorize it all. You never know the last time you’ll see a place, a person. I knew I’d lose Susannah eventually. I just didn’t know I’d end up losing all of them,” Belly reflects. 

The second season seemingly takes place with a time jump, beginning after Susannah’s death and a fallout with both brothers. The trailer teases their complicated love triangle and reveals that Belly is no longer in contact with them after they discover she had a love connection with both of them. 

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

Prime

When Conrad goes missing, Jeremiah enlists Belly’s help to go track him down.

“Belly, you were my best friend,” he confronts her in the middle of a field. “We hooked up and then you hooked up with my brother and then everyone expected me to act like I was fine. And I wasn’t.”

She replies as the two embrace, “I’m sorry, I was so focused on being there for Conrad and I should have been there for you too.”

The trailer also reveals that the trio’s beloved house in Cousins Beach is up for sale, and Belly commits to making things right between the three best friends. 

Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2. Peter Taylor/Amazon Prime Video

“I thought when we lost Susannah, we lost the magic of Cousins forever,” she says as a montage of the group having one last summer together plays. “But maybe there’s still a way I can bring it back.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty was adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy of the same name. Season 1 of the series followed Belly as she navigated the romances she experienced while vacationing with her family-friends, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, over the summer.

The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will premiere on July 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

