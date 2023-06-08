'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly and Conrad Hold Hands and Flirt in New Taylor Swift-Scored Teaser

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with more romance, more tears, and even more Taylor Swift.

The series, based on Jenny Han's popular book trilogy of the same name, follows a young girl named Belly as she navigates the romances she experiences while vacationing with her family-friends, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, over the summer.

On Thursday, Prime Video released a teaser for the second season of the drama series, and the minute-long video hints at a more serious romance between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) after they shared a passionate kiss at the end of the first season.

The first season set up a messy love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with Belly struggling to make a decision on which brother to take to the debutante ball. She went back and forth, and got serious with Jeremiah until her unforgettable kiss with Conrad.

The teaser acknowledges this love triangle tension with a quick quip from Jeremiah as Belly and Conrad share a flirtatious moment.

“We get it, you guys are into each other,” he says after Conrad flips his hair and touches the infinity necklace he gave Belly in the first season as it hangs around her neck.

Conrad then leans in for a kiss with Belly in a notable early moment from the teaser.

Belly and Conrad also hold hands at a dinner table with both of their families, showing a progression of their summer romance.

In another budding relationship, Belly’s brother Steven and her best friend Taylor, who have a complicated romantic past from the first season, share an intimate slow dance in the teaser.

Even with the peeks into the dreamy summer romances ahead this season, it’s (sadly) not all rosy in Cousins Beach this summer.

The matriarchs of the two families, Susannah and Laurel, share an emotional moment in the teaser that hints at troubles with Susannah’s illness that were left unresolved in the first season.

Conrad and Belly are also seen fighting and she leaves in tears as the teaser shows a quick shot of their fight scene.

The packed teaser is perfectly scored by Swift’s fan-favorite song, “August,” from Folklore, which follows a dramatic summer fling of its own.

The upcoming season will be based on Han's second novel in the franchise, It's Not Summer Without You, which takes place a year after the events of the first novel and the conclusion of the first season.

Han previously teased that the upcoming season won't follow the second book exactly in an interview with E! News. "There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," she said in December 2022. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season premieres with a three-episode drop on July 14. New episodes will air weekly on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on Aug. 18.

