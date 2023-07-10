'The Summer I Turned Pretty': A Look Back on How Season 1 Ended Before Season 2 Premieres

Get ready to return to Cousins Beach with The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Based on Jenny Han’s novels of the same name, the Prime Video series first debuted in June 2022 and became an instant hit for the streamer.

In fact, it was given an early renewal for season 2 before the first season even premiered.

Set in the fictional Cousins Beach, the series revolves around a teenage girl named Belly who grew up spending her summers at her family friends’ beach house.

However, things completely change for her as she finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Though the season 1 finale ends with a life-changing kiss for Belly, the new season promises to have even more twists and turns as she decides “once and for all where her heart lies" with the two brothers.

Need to refresh your memory on what happened last summer, but don't have time for a full rewatch? Keep reading for a full recap of what happened to all the characters in season 1 before the new season premieres on July 14.

What happened to Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

In season 1, Belly finds herself in the middle of a few different romances as she experiments with dating for the first time. Though she initially starts dating a local boy named Cam, she calls things off after an almost-kiss with her longtime crush Conrad.

However, Conrad blows her off the next day, and Belly starts to develop feelings for his younger brother Jeremiah. After sealing their newfound romance with a kiss, Jeremiah agrees to be Belly’s date to her debutante ball.

Everything seems to be going well for the pair until the actual debutante ball when a family secret causes Jeremiah to miss Belly’s big dance number. As a result, Conrad ends up stepping in for his brother, which brings all of Belly’s feelings for him back to the surface.

The morning after the debutante ball, Belly and Conrad share a moment on the beach, where they finally confess their feelings for each other. They end up sharing a kiss and decide to be together.

What happened to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Throughout the season, Conrad appears to be dealing with some inner turmoil as it's revealed that he has quit football at school and has begun smoking. Belly also notes that his demeanor has completely changed.

During a conversation later in the season, he reveals that he has been dealing with anxiety and suffers from panic attacks. As he grapples with his anxiety, he also has a hard time confronting his emotions, especially when it comes to Belly.

Though they almost share a kiss, Conrad immediately pulls back the next day. Throughout the season, he also dates a local girl named Nicole on and off, who ends up being Belly’s mentor for the debutante ball, which in turn causes drama when Nicole learns that Belly has feelings for Conrad.

In the end, Conrad comes clean to Belly and admits his feelings for her on the beach. They eventually solidify their relationship with a kiss.

What happened to Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Jeremiah begins the summer dating various locals, but as the season progresses, it’s revealed that he also has feelings for Belly. After witnessing Belly and Conrad almost kiss by the water, Jeremiah sets off a firework, causing them to jolt apart.

Jeremiah and Belly continue to grow closer, eventually sharing a kiss in the pool. The love triangle gets even more heated as Belly and Jeremiah compete in a volleyball tournament together, but Belly makes Conrad switch with him so she can win.

The season ends with Jeremiah escorting Belly to her debutante ball. However, when a family secret rattles Jeremiah at the event, he goes MIA when Belly is supposed to do her big dance. Instead, Conrad takes his place, eventually leading to him and Belly getting together.

What happened to Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Throughout the season, it becomes apparent that Susannah is keeping a big secret from her family. She’s sleeping more and her kids have noticed that she is now smoking pot. Additionally, she and her husband have separated, which she later tells Laurel is a result of him sleeping with his assistant.

She also seems adamant about making lasting memories over the summer, including getting Belly to be a debutante, spending more quality time with Laurel and painting portraits of all the kids.

In the final episode, Jeremiah comes across emails from Susannah's doctor revealing her cancer diagnosis, which rattles him and causes him to miss Belly’s big dance number. It’s also revealed that Conrad has known about Susannah’s cancer all summer long and has been keeping it a secret.

Though she tells her kids she doesn’t want to get treatment, Jeremiah and Conrad plead with her to do everything she can to get better, which she eventually agrees to.

What happened to Laurel in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

In season 1, Laurel promotes her new book at the local bookshop, which eventually introduces her to a fellow author named Cleveland Castillo. The two have a brief romance, and Cleveland later escorts Laurel to Belly’s debutante ball.

During the summer, Laurel butts heads with Belly on various occasions as her daughter matures and comes into her own. However, she is there to give her advice when needed and the two share an emotional moment as Belly learns of Susannah’s cancer.

What happened to Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1?

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Over the summer, Belly's brother Steven decides to take on a job at the local country club to make extra money, where he is eventually promoted to a waiter at the card room inside the clubhouse. Though he earns big tips from the players, he also deals with the players' racist jokes.

During the summer, Steven develops a romance with a local girl named Shayla, who is a debutante with Belly. However, he quickly gets insecure as he tries to keep up with Shayla’s expensive lifestyle. In an effort to bond with some of Shayla’s friends, he participates in a poker game, where he loses all the money he earned during his summer job.

Steven also finds himself in a love triangle when he hooks up with Belly’s best friend, Taylor, during a party. Not only does this cause friction between Belly and Taylor, but it also jeopardizes his relationship with Shayla when she finds out.

However, Steven and Shayla eventually put their issues behind them and he escorts her to the debutante ball.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season premieres with a three-episode drop on July 14. New episodes will air weekly on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on Aug. 18.