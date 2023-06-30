'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Guys Dish on Their First Celebrity Crushes — Including 'Amazing' Margot Robbie!

Ahead of the Prime Video show's season 2 premiere, David Iacono, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about the Hollywood women they admire

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 06:40PM EDT
Summer I turned pretty cast
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

The guys of The Summer I Turned Pretty are reminiscing over their very first celebrity crush!

David Iacono, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the Hollywood women they adore at the Prime Video show's season 2 premiere, held at Mr. Purple in NYC on Thursday. And they weren't shy in confessing their attraction, either.

Iacono, for one, told PEOPLE that his first celebrity crush was Zendaya. But his admiration for the Euphoria actress goes all the way back to her time on the ​​Disney Channel series Shake It Up.

"I used to have actual dreams of me being in one of the episodes with them and shooting my shot with her, when I was in the third grade," the 21-year-old admitted.

As for Casalegno, he had one simple answer: "I would have to say Margot Robbie."

"I've heard nothing but amazing things about her as a person," Casalegno, 23, continued. "And she's an incredible actress."

Casalegno added that he will "absolutely" be heading to see Robbie, 32, in her highly-anticipated Barbie movie next month. "And with Ryan Gosling? Are you kidding me?" he added.

Kaufman, for his part, had his eyes set on another former Disney starlet. "I grew up a big Disney channel kid, and Wizards of Waverly Place was my jam. So, Selena Gomez, on the off chance you're watching this. I loved you," Kaufman, 23, said. "Thank you for starting my childhood."

Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez

Daniele Venturelli/Getty, John Salangsang/Shutterstock, Cindy Ord/Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty is all about first love — and heartbreak. The series, starring Lola Tung as Belly, sees a major love triangle unfold in its first season.

Even though season 2 has wrapped production and is slated to premiere on July 14, the guys of the hit show are already looking to the future. They even named their dream guest star they'd love to see come on board.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Red Carpet Event

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

"I'm going to say Adam Sandler," Iacono said of his dream guest star. "I don't know why. He could play a coach or a teacher!"

When asked who his dream guest star would be, Kaufman immediately named Lebron James. "Basic answer," he said, noting that he was "for sure" a basketball fan.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres July 14 on Prime Video.

