The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno Says Christopher Briney Went 'Complete Goblin Mode' Filming Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Christopher Briney knows he may have crossed the line when filming The Summer I Turned Pretty's season 2 finale.

In the last episode, Conrad (Briney) is forced to take a long car ride home from college with his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and ex Belly (Lola Tung) after he caught them sharing a passionate kiss. He can’t help but taunt them from the backseat as he struggles with his own lingering feelings for Belly.

"I had a blast," Briney, 25, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview with his costars before the SAG Strike began. "I actually made Gavin really mad. [He] didn't talk to me. I was trying to stay in it between takes and I was saying stuff to him and I may have taken it too far. But it's fun to be a jerk and find justification for that."

Christopher Briney (Conrad), Lola Tung (Belly), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. Courtesy of Prime Video

Briney even apologized for his actions during the interview, telling Casalegno, "But I'm so sorry."

Casalegno, 23, recalled needing to take a break from Briney during an intense day of filming, sharing, "God, what didn't he say? There was one thing that just broke the camel's back. I was like, 'No. Done. You're not getting talked to for the rest of the day.' I was already having a bad day."

Briney chimed in, "And I just made it worse."

“I was working such long days and hours, and then having someone who you're normally pretty chill with go complete goblin mode... I was done," Casalegno said as Briney added, "I just saw it, I felt it."

Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty

Tung, 20, remembered the car scenes as being “really fun” despite the on and off tension between the trio.

"It was really funny because Chris was crushing it during those scenes to the point where Gavin and I were actually irritated because he was just playing it so well,” she explained. “It was fun to explore that dynamic of the three of them being trapped in this car together after something really major just happened that completely altered their relationship. Chris killed it."

Casalegno assured fans there are no grudges between the costars, saying, "But we're good now.”

Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. John Merrick/Prime Video

The scenes between the trio play out a bit differently in the book, It’s Not Summer Without You, with Belly noting that Conrad completely ignored her the whole car ride after her kiss with Jeremiah.

Author and series creator Jenny Han previously told PEOPLE that subtle change is supposed to show how Conrad is still fighting for Belly at that moment.

“In his own way, he's still in the fight,” Han said about Conrad’s snarky behavior towards Belly and Jeremiah. “He sees that [infinity] necklace and he's like, ‘I'm not letting her go. I'm still here.’ Otherwise, he wouldn't have gotten in the car. Even with him being a jerk to both of them, he's still basically saying, ‘Look at me. Don't look at him.’ It's almost like he is still asking for her attention.”

“In a way, it's more active than we've seen him be in a while because he can tend to shut down and go within himself throughout his grief,” she added, referring to Conrad pushing Belly away following his mother’s death.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

