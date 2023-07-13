‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast on Season 2 Love Triangle: ‘You Go Back and Forth' (Exclusive)

The Summer Turned Pretty season 2 is all about love!

The upcoming season of the Prime Video series — which is based on Jenny Han's best-selling trilogy of the same name — follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she travels back to Cousins Beach and decides “once and for all where her heart lies" with brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the trio of leads weigh in on the show's tangled love triangle — and who they think is truly the best fit for Belly.

Though Tung, 20, has maintained that she’s firmly Team Belly, she notes there are certain characteristics of Jeremiah and Conrad that make them compatible with her character.

“The beautiful thing about the show is that you go back and forth a lot,” she says. “That's the hope is that people are watching and unable to make a true decision because I think that's how Belly feels.”

“Both of these boys are so special to her and are both so wonderful and unique and have so much love for her and she has so much love for both of them,” she adds.

On the one hand, Jeremiah has been a constant for her. “Jeremiah is someone who has always been there, has always been willing to fight for her, has always been willing to just stay home with her if she's sick, has always been there for her as a friend too,” she says, adding, “That's a really beautiful thing that sometimes she doesn't get out of Conrad."

However, she also argues that Conrad has “an undeniable love for her,” noting, “In his mind, he's always putting her first, even when she's not feeling it.”

“They both have confusing ways of showing love sometimes but young love is confusing sometimes,” she continues. “You’re just trying to figure out what it means to be in a relationship, what it means to be in love, what first love feels like. So it's really cool to get to explore that.”

Casalegno, 23, admires that his character isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with Belly.

“People underestimate the importance and value of someone who is more in touch with their feelings,” he says. “We're in a culture now where men are starting to lean more into being more comfortable with how they're feeling. That's important [and] I think Jeremiah is the embodiment of that.”

Though he acknowledges that his character does have “some flaws,” he appreciates his honesty. “That is just super valuable, even in my own life," he says. "Vulnerability is just so important in a relationship because it leads to communication, and I think that's how the best relationships are made.”

Echoing Tung’s earlier comments, Briney, 25, says he loves how Belly and Conrad’s relationship feels “very pure.”

“He cares very deeply about Belly. He's probably never cared about anything that much in his whole life,” he says. “[They’re] two kids who are discovering something beautiful and also two young adults who are feeling something very mature. That balance is what makes it, at least in my mind, so specific and unique and interesting.”

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres its second season with a three-episode drop on Friday, followed by new episodes weekly through the Aug. 18 finale.