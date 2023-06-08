The Story Behind Columbia Pictures' Iconic Logo: How Photographer Found Model for 1992 Shoot

"Seeing the image come to life on the big screen seemed surreal," Kathy Anderson said of the photoshoot that became Columbia Pictures' logo

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 8, 2023 04:14 PM
Columbia Pictures logo and photographer Kathy Andersen
Photo:

Kathy Anderson Photography | @kathyandersonphotography

The photographer behind Columbia Pictures' iconic logo says she and her model both remain "amused by the attention it gets, even to this day."

Kathy Anderson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for her work documenting Hurricane Katrina for the New Orleans newspaper The Times Picayune, recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about photographing model Jenny Joseph in 1992.

After Anderson and Joseph's photoshoot, artist Michael Deas then used the photos as inspiration to paint what turned into Columbia Pictures' 1992 logo that the company still uses today, according to the outlet.

Columbia Pictures had commissioned Deas to update its longtime logo, showing a woman holding a torch similar to that of the Statue of Liberty. The artist then asked Anderson, who worked at The Times Picayune at the time, to take photographs. She "immediately said yes," based on past work experience with Deas, Anderson told the outlet.

Jenny Joseph, who ultimately modeled for the shoot, was working as a graphic artist for the newspaper when Anderson asked her to participate during a lunch break one day, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

“She turned out to be perfect,” Anderson said of Joseph, who was 28 at the time of the shoot. The photography session took place at her New Orleans home, which Anderson said she reorganized to fit Deas' vision for the shoot.

“After moving my dining room table out of the way and converting the living room of my apartment into a studio, I set up a mottled gray backdrop,” she told the outlet. “I placed a couple of boxes on the floor to let the fabric drape. I put a Polaroid back on the Hasselblad camera to start with some test shots.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Columbia Pictures logo and photographer Kathy Andersen

Kathy Anderson Photography | @kathyandersonphotography

According to Anderson, Deas brought props for the shoot, including the "sheets, fabric, a flag and a small lamp with a light bulb sticking out of the top" that Joseph ultimately wore and held for the photos.

“The lamp vaguely resembled a torch,” Anderson told Yahoo Entertainment, as she described "a fun-filled and creatively fused couple hours of shooting" one-time British model Joseph, who never worked as a model before or after the shoot.

Columbia Pictures logo and photographer Kathy Andersen

Kathy Anderson Photography | @kathyandersonphotography

Neither Deas nor Anderson expected Columbia Pictures to actually use the image in their movies, so Anderson said she "was amazed when I first saw the logo appear in a movie theater."

"Seeing the image come to life on the big screen seemed surreal," she told the outlet. "After a while, the image took on a life of its own, which completely surprised me. Decades after its creation, people are still fascinated with the image.”

While speaking with local New Orleans news station 4WWL about the photoshoot back in 2012, Joseph and Deas recalled that the model revealed "she had just discovered that she was pregnant" during the shoot.

"Now my daughter is able to claim that she was there too," Joseph said of the shoot at the time.

Anderson told Yahoo Entertainment that she and Joseph remain friends today and they are still "surprised at the notoriety of the logo."

"To this day, Jenny occasionally sends me funny GIFs that people have made from the logo," the photographer said, said noting that even her two now adult children "thought I was cool" when she told them she made the reference photo for the logo.

Related Articles
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’
Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Hailey Clauson Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her Shoot (Exclusive)
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English Featured as Only Pregnant Model in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue: 'Surreal'
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna 'Sex' Book Photos to Be Auctioned 30 Years After Release
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1609298a) Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts Film and Television; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Molly Ringwald attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Molly Ringwald Turned Down Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' Role: 'I Didn't Really Like the Story'
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis collaboration — Just Like Her Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Suit!
Pamela Anderson Rocks Red Swimsuit for Frankies Bikinis Collab — Just Like Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit!
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
I FEEL PRETTY, Emily Ratajkowski, 2018. © STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Colletion
Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting Because She 'Felt Like a Piece of Meat Who People Were Judging'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage Recalls Almost Playing a 'Sort of Emo' Superman for Director Tim Burton
All About Karl Lagerfeld’s Longtime Muse, Brad Kroenig
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Longtime Muse, Brad Kroenig
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
The Cast of 'Beetlejuice': Where Are They Now?
maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal: All About Their Brother-Sister Relationship
Jerry Springer Gesturing While Taping His Show
Jerry Springer's Life in Photos
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Scene at Iconic N.Y.C. Staircase Featured in First Film