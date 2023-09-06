The Sculpt Society's Megan Roup Welcomes Baby No. 2, Daughter Mercer: 'Feeling So Grateful' (Exclusive)

Megan Roup is now a mom of two!

The workout instructor has welcomed her second baby, daughter Mercer Nox Humphrey, with husband Morgan Humphrey, on Friday, Sept. 1, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Roup and Humphrey are already parents to daughter Harlow Monroe, 2.

The new mom of two shares that when deciding on a moniker, she and Humphrey loved the "uniqueness" of the name Mercer.

"During our search for her name, a friend of ours recommended Mercer," she tells PEOPLE. "We loved the way it sounded, its uniqueness, and its nod to our personal connection to NYC."

Courtesy of Megan Roup

Speaking about her delivery, Roup says that her labor was "longer than expected."

"We had some unexpected moments that were scary, but after 27 hours, luckily the actual delivery was short. Thankful for my epidural. Unfortunately I also had some complications post delivery at the hospital, which in some ways, felt more traumatic than the actual delivery," she explains. "Thankfully, I am on the mend now and healing."

Courtesy of Megan Roup

As she settles into her new role as a mom of two, Roup says she's "soaking in all the newborn snuggles and feeling so grateful to have a healthy baby girl."

"As a second time mom, I know this newborn stage will go by fast and I am trying to do a better job of taking in all the moments, even the difficult ones," she adds.

The fitness instructor says daughter Harlow is also relishing her role as a new big sister.

"She is so excited to be a big sister. She has loved stepping in to help us with feeding Mercer and so far the transition has been much smoother than we expected."



Courtesy of Megan Roup

"I can't wait to see the relationship between Harlow and Mercer develop. I have two sisters myself and I know how special that sister bond can be," she adds.

As she delights in the moments as a new mom again, Roup also got candid about the struggles postpartum.

"I completely forgot how hard postpartum recovery and balancing a newborn is. Even harder with a toddler," she admits. "Shoutout to all the families going through this. It can feel like a silent struggle that is often glamorized. This is real, raw and emotional."

Courtesy of Megan Roup

Roup shared her baby news exclusively with PEOPLE in March.

"Morgan and I always wanted to have two kids, so that's always been in the plan. We're just excited to grow our family and add a new child and see the personality of this new little being," Roup told PEOPLE. "It's an exciting time."

Being pregnant for the second time, Roup said it felt a "little less scary because I know a bit more of what to expect, even though I know every kid is so different."

"I think there are just less nerves about it for me," added Roup, who founded The Sculpt Society in 2017.

Roup, a former professional dancer who has been teaching fitness for nearly 10 years, stayed active during her pregnancy with Harlow, something she previously told PEOPLE she hoped to do again.

"While my first trimester has been really tough, on the days that I do implement movement, I felt so much better," explained Roup, who will continue to build out her pre and post-natal programs for moms.

"I really just want to be a resource for women out there who can also work out with someone whose body is changing," she continued. "I think that's also really important to see other women going through that phase of life together because so much is happening with your body. To see someone else's body change alongside you just feels a little less lonely."

