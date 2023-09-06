'The Santa Clauses': Eric Stonestreet Prepares to Take Down Scott Calvin in Season 2 First Look (Exclusive)

Eric Stonestreet is gearing up to become the North Pole's newest frosty foe in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the series' second season, Stonestreet, 51, steps into the role of formidable enemy Magnus Antas, or "The Mad Santa."

The new season, which is set to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season, will see Magnus, a mead-loving adversary who ruled during the 14th century, thwarting Scott Calvin (Tim Allen)'s succession plans and attempting to reclaim the North Pole as his own.

"In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one," a logline for season 2 reads. "Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."



Elizabeth Mitchell is also set to return as Carol (a.k.a. Mrs. Claus), as well as Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Santa’s elf Noel and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno.

Guest stars this season will include Tracy Morgan as Easter Bunny, Marta Kessler as Magnus' sidekick Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

The Santa Clauses is executive produced by Allen, with 30 Rock's Jack Burditt serving as showrunner.

The series was adapted from the 1994 film The Santa Clause. Two successful sequels followed, including The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. In November 2022, season 1 of The Santa Clauses made its debut on Disney+.

Around that time, Allen told PEOPLE that reprising the role of Father Christmas and reuniting with the cast after nearly three decades "was like seeing family again."

"It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age," he said. "I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it."

Allen also added that it was "absolutely humbling" to be able to step back into the role after all these years.

"Walking on set the first day it was wonderful to watch the faces of kids and adults wide-eyed and smiling. It reminds me how this movie magic works," he said.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is set to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.

