'The Santa Clauses': Eric Stonestreet Prepares to Take Down Scott Calvin in Season 2 First Look (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the Disney+ series' second season, the 'Modern Family' alum steps into his new role of the North Pole's formidable foe, Magnus Antas

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 12:00PM EDT
MARTA KESSLER, ERIC STONESTREET in THE SANTA CLAUSES
Marta Kessler (left) and Eric Stonestreet in 'The Santa Clauses' season 2. Photo:

James Clark/Disney

Eric Stonestreet is gearing up to become the North Pole's newest frosty foe in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the series' second season, Stonestreet, 51, steps into the role of formidable enemy Magnus Antas, or "The Mad Santa."

The new season, which is set to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season, will see Magnus, a mead-loving adversary who ruled during the 14th century, thwarting Scott Calvin (Tim Allen)'s succession plans and attempting to reclaim the North Pole as his own.

"In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one," a logline for season 2 reads. "Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

THE SANTA CLAUSES
Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas in 'The Santa Clauses' season 2.

James Clark/Disney

Elizabeth Mitchell is also set to return as Carol (a.k.a. Mrs. Claus), as well as Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Santa’s elf Noel and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno.

Guest stars this season will include Tracy Morgan as Easter Bunny, Marta Kessler as Magnus' sidekick Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

The Santa Clauses is executive produced by Allen, with 30 Rock's Jack Burditt serving as showrunner.

Tim Allen on a sled talking with a child in a scene from the film 'The Santa Clause', 1994.
Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd as Scott and Charlie Calvin in the 1994 film 'The Santa Clause'. Walt Disney Pictures/Getty

The series was adapted from the 1994 film The Santa Clause. Two successful sequels followed, including The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. In November 2022, season 1 of The Santa Clauses made its debut on Disney+.

Around that time, Allen told PEOPLE that reprising the role of Father Christmas and reuniting with the cast after nearly three decades "was like seeing family again."

"It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age," he said. "I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it."

Allen also added that it was "absolutely humbling" to be able to step back into the role after all these years.

"Walking on set the first day it was wonderful to watch the faces of kids and adults wide-eyed and smiling. It reminds me how this movie magic works," he said.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is set to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.

