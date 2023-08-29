'The Real World: Las Vegas' Cast Reunites 21 Years Later for Fun Gathering in New Orleans: 'Here We Are'

The group starred in the 12th season of the MTV reality series back in 2002

August 29, 2023
The cast of The Real World: Las Vegas has reunited more than two decades since first meeting on the MTV reality series as strangers.

The group posed for a photo atop a roof deck in New Orleans, where they appeared to be enjoying some drinks together as the sun began to set in the distance.

"21 years later, here we are…RWLV Irulan, Arissa, Nichole, Brynn, Steven, me, John, and Mikey (Irulan’s husband) 🥰," wrote Trishelle Cannatella, who shared the snapshot on her Instagram page on Monday.

As mentioned, the photo featured costars Irulan Wilson, Arissa Hill, Brynn Smith and Steven Hill, along with Cannatella's husband John and Wilson's husband Mikey. Two castmates — Alton Williams and Frank Roessler — missed the gathering, as Cannatella, 43, explained in a second post featuring more highlights from the reunion, including the meal they feasted on.

"Real World Reunion in NOLA, baby. (Minus Frank & Alton, who couldn’t make it)," she wrote. "Of course I had to show everyone my favorite haunted restaurant spot, the private dining room @grisgrisnola. We had drinks and apps on the rooftop, followed by an amazing dinner in the upstairs apartment at Gris Gris."

Fans of the show — which aired on MTV in 2002, marking the 12th season of the popular Real World reality franchise — filled the comments section of the post with shout-outs to the stars as well as favorite memories of the group, who lived together as roommates for four months while filming.

"Yall look GOOD! The Vegas cast will forever be the GOATS," one person wrote, while another declared, "Iconic cast."

Of course, after seeing the costars together again, some franchise fans made the leap that a Homecoming: Las Vegas edition could be in the works. "That means your [sic] filming Homecoming!" one person suggested, referring to the Paramount+ spinoff series which has reunited cast members from past seasons of the original show.

However, a Las Vegas spinoff does not seem likely, as Paramount+ scrubbed Homecoming's first three seasons from its streaming platform in February, according to TV Insider, although it's unclear if the show has been officially canceled.

During their memorable season, the Las Vegas cast lived together in a converted penthouse suite at the Palms Casino and Resort, and plenty of drama went down throughout their show's 28 episodes, including drunken antics, fights, love triangles, a pregnancy scare and even a threesome.

The group's recent reunion isn't the first time they have been back together. In April 2019, Cannatella shared a since-deleted photo carousel of her and her costars returning to the Palms to visit their former MTV digs.

"Night 1 of our mini MTV Real World Vegas reunion!" she captioned the post, according to MTV. "Our suite (house) was eerily the same after all these years!"

"Also, I’m thankful to say that my roommates are still as hot as they were in 2002! What an amazing weekend," Cannatella continued, adding that the experience was "the most epic."

She did, however, lament that the group wasn't able to revisit Rain, the Palms nightclub where they worked while filming the show, as it closed down in 2012.

