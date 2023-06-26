'Real World: Brooklyn' Star Devyn Simone Marries in Kansas City with Clinton Kelly as Officiant! (Exclusive)

Devyn Simone is married!

The Real World: Brooklyn star, 35, said "I do" to fiancé Adam Lock in a “soulmates” themed celebration on Saturday in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

“Adam is the kindest, most supportive and thoughtful person I know. He loves with his whole heart,” Simone tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s an honor to even know him, let alone marry him.”

Devyn Simone and husband Adam Lock kiss at their Kansas City wedding on June 24, 2023. Hunter Hennes Photography

The bride and groom exchanged personal vows in front of 90 friends and family members at a historic rooftop in downtown Kansas City. The ceremony was officiated by Simone's close friend, former host of What Not to Wear host Clinton Kelly.

Kelly and Simone also created and co-hosted TLC’s Love at First Swipe where Simone adds that they shared “so many fun and memorable moments" together.

“There’s no one in the world I’d rather have officiating such a special moment,” she says.

Devyn Simone and Adam Lock celebrate at their Kansas City wedding June 24, 2023. Hunter Hennes Photography

The celebration, planned by Events by Elle, and produced by Be Inspired PR, reflected the couple's special bond and relationship. During the ceremony, which featured a dance floor and photo booth from Icon, the groom’s sister read a passage on the significance of soulmates and a specialty chocolate martini cocktail was named after the "soulmates" wedding theme.

"We wanted the day to feel authentic to us and we wanted to create an experience," says Simone. "We didn’t want it to feel too predictable so we incorporated hidden elements, games, and surprises for guests to discover so that they feel an active part of the day and not just a spectator."

Simone walked down the aisle in a customized gown by Maria Farbinni, which featured delicate appliques. "The way it twinkled in the light really spoke to me," says Simone. "It was also surprisingly comfortable. Lock wore a satin tuxedo by Michael Andrews Bespoke.

Wedding details from Devyn Simone and Adam Lock's Kansas City nuptials. Hunter Hennes Photography

During the reception, Simone swapped her floral gown for a beaded floor-length dress by Kyha studios with a long train. “I wanted to dazzle Adam – literally,” she says.

Lock opted for a purple velvet dinner jacket for the reception as a nod to the purple velvet tuxedo his father wore for his parent's wedding 40 years ago. His reception jacket was lined with autographed jerseys from his favorite basketball players, Steve Nash and Charles Barkley. He added white and purple Jordan sneakers to compliment his second look.

The rooftop reception marked the first time many of the Lock’s relatives from Australia visited Simone’s hometown. During the reception, guests dined on a custom menu of Australian and midwestern favorites. The cocktail hour kicked off with hors d’oeuvres including summer bruschetta with edible spoons, New Zealand lollipop lamb chops and Australian baby potato skewers.

Devyn Simone and Adam Lock celebrate at their wedding reception on June 24, 2023. Hunter Hennes Photography

The plated dinner included a salad course that featured mesclun greens, chioggia beets and a floral goat cheese coin. The following courses included grilled tenderloin filet in a peppercorn cognac cream sauce, chicken piccata in lemon caper cream sauce and grilled salmon with a lemon chive beurre blanc.

As a self-proclaimed “big dessert lover,” the cake and desserts were important to Simone. Guests enjoyed a 5-tier stunner with chocolate espresso and sparkling champagne flavors, alcohol-infused ice cream, plus a variety of different flavored individual cakes and a s’mores bar.

The newlyweds first met in 2017 on a dating app and had a successful first date, but Simone says the timing wasn’t right for them to pursue the relationship any further. Three years later, the pair crossed paths again and reconnected with a second first date. They quickly became “inseparable.”

Historic rooftop in downtown Kansas City, MO where Devyn Simone and Adam Lock celebrated their wedding on Jun 24, 2023. Hunter Hennes Photography

“It’s as if my heart felt a special kind of peace the moment I (re)met him,” Simone says. “It’s like we speak the same language. We understand each other in a way that no one else does.”

Lock says that he has been looking forward to their big day for a year, and knows that he will “remember it for a lifetime” he adds.

“What a way to start the rest of your life. I’m so incredibly lucky to have found this amazing woman,” he tells PEOPLE. “Even if it took her two first dates to figure it out.”

Simone said the best part of the celebration was seeing her husband and celebrating their love with family and friends.

"Adam really is just a wonderful partner and I am so excited that we get to do life together,” she says.

