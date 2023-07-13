All About the 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast and Their Partners

Here's a look at the upcoming cast of The Real Housewives of New York City and their respective partners.

Bravo announced in October 2022 that season 14 of the long-running reality series will premiere on July 16 — but with its return comes a brand-new cast.

The new season of RHONY will star new Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. They replace Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who were all replaced after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Andy Cohen told Variety at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

As a result, producers of the series underwent a "major casting search," revealed Cohen. "We're going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs." And that they did, rounding up a diverse group of women with unique backgrounds and interesting personalities.

When asked about her new costars, De Silva gushed to PEOPLE about the cast. "You know what, all the girls are amazing," she said. "I absolutely love Jenna. I adore her. I love Brynn. I feel like she is a newbie in town. Very sweet. I think the cast is amazing. I think they did a really great job."

De Silva noted, "The first Indian woman, the first Puerto Rican woman … this is what New York represents."

With the rebooted cast, comes new relationships to explore. Half of the women in the group are married with kids, while the others are on a journey to find love that will surely be explored in the upcoming season.

Read on to learn about the season 14 cast of RHONY, including who's in a relationship and who's not.



Sai De Silva

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sai De Silva is married to David Craig, who she wed in private ceremony on June 16, 2009. Although the two have very different occupations, they are devoted to and supportive of each other.

While the Brooklyn native keeps busy with her various duties as a social media influencer — who creates content that chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, nabbing partnerships with brands including Dior, Fendi and Bentley — Craig manages their family's household, preferring to stay out of the public eye.

“He likes his privacy,” De Silva noted in her blog. “In a world where we share everything, it’s nice to have something that is private in my life.”

Together, De Silva and Craig share two kids: daughter London and son Rio. Both of their kids make appearances on their mom's social media pages and online blog. Amid De Sliva's busy schedule, doubling as a content creator and mom, she's fortunate to have Craig by her side to help out.

“He is very involved when it comes to his family and I think he should win an award for father of the year!” De Silva added of her husband.



Ubah Hassan

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model, philanthropist and creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT. Currently, she is single and not tied to anyone specific.

The RHONY newcomer's Instagram doesn't allude to any past or budding relationships, either. She mainly keeps her followers entertained with her foodie endeavors and modeling opportunities, of which she boasts an impressive portfolio shooting for brands like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci.



In June 2016, Hassan — who considers herself an "old school kind of girl" — revealed to Fox News Magazine what she looks for in a partner, while opening up during a video interview about her modeling career and dating life.

"I really love gentlemen," she admitted. The entrepreneur said that she takes note of the way men "say hello to a girl," particularly when she is with her gal pals. "If she is with her girl friends, introduce yourself to all of them," she said.

Hassan advised men not "to make small chat;" but rather, "write down your number and name... and let the girl have the power of calling you back." She also looks for men who are "straightforward."

"Only a man goes for what they want," she concluded.



Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy/ Instagram

Erin Dana Lichy doubles as a real estate agent and interior designer, who heads her own firm called Homegirl. The RHONY newcomer is married to Abraham, her husband of 10 years with whom she shares three kids: Levi, Layla and Elijah.

Abraham is a lawyer at Lichy Law, a firm he opened himself in October 2017. "The type of work we focus on is pretty much anything that new and budding entrepreneurs need help with," he said in an interview with Alt Legal.

Starting his own practice came after a six-year stint in Biglaw and a five-year run as the co-founder and CEO of a women’s accessories brand in NYC. In fact, he worked alongside Erin at his fashion-focused company before they pursued their separate career paths.

Abraham — who at one point dabbled in a band and still nabs DJing gigs — initially wanted to specialize in fashion-related legal matters, but didn't want to limit himself. Now, the father of three is slated to make his debut alongside his wife and kids for season 14 of RHONY.

As for the Douglas Elliman realtor, Erin — who is excited to show off her multiple businesses and bring a refreshing angle to the show — joked with PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the premiere, "I think I'm the most normal one."

She continued, "We are representing New York in a way that has not been represented before, and I'm really, really happy about that. I think it's going to be a really good season. A lot happens."

Jenna Lyons

Leon Bennett/Getty

Jenna Lyons is regarded for her work in the fashion industry and notably rose to fame in the early 2010s as the lead designer for J.Crew. Though a RHONY newcomer, she is no stranger to TV having starred on her own reality show on HBO Max, called Stylish in 2020.

As for her personal life, the Boston native is a mother of one. She has a son named Beckett, whom she shares with her ex-husband Vincent Mazeau. While Beckett isn't in the public eye as much as his mom, he has been by her side for a handful of fashion events.

Lyons was married to artist Vincent Mazeau for nine years before their split in 2011. Following her split from Mazeau, Lyons began dating Courtney Crangi, who is the sister and business partner of jeweler Philip Crangi. The couple was together for six years, before breaking up in 2017.

Season 14 of RHONY has been praised for its inclusive new cast, including Lyons as New York's first openly gay Housewife and only the second openly gay Housewife in the franchise's long history.

When speaking with PEOPLE, Lyons' costar De Silva commented on her casting, saying, "I think this is what we represent." She added, "We represent equality for all. It shouldn't matter what your sexuality is at the end of the day."



Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank/ Instagram

Jessel Taank is a fashion publicist, who grew up in London and was raised in a close-yet-strict Indian household before moving to NYC to pursue the American dream. She is married to Pavit Randhawa, with whom she shares twin boys.

Randhawa is a financier and businessman with a range of backgrounds, according to his LinkedIn profile. Among them include, "experienced management consultant, investment banker, project leader, and adviser to senior executives with a background spanning strategy, operations, financial analysis, and M&A [mergers and acquisitions]."

The pair met at a bar through a mutual friend and got engaged after dating long distance for a period of time. Three years later, Randhawa proposed to Taank on the small remote island of Vieques off the coast of Puerto Rico during their vacation.

"He had completely blindsided me," the RHONY newcomer told Vogue. "That evening, Pavit had arranged a private dinner by the ocean with an incredible fireworks display at the end. It was perfect!”

Taank and Randhawa are the parents of twin boys, Kai and Rio. Similar to their mother who lives her life in the public eye, the babies do too with their own Instagram page. The up-and-coming reality star is sure to post her family's whereabouts on her own social media as well.



Brynn Whitfield

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Brynn Whitfield is a corporate communications and marketing consultant, who balances her time as a socialite that considers herself to be a “trophy wife in training.” Currently, the RHONY newcomer isn't in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Whitfield — who joins Hassan and Lyons in the singles group — pokes fun at her relationship status, posting funny captions alongside photos on Instagram.

"It’s all about that sweet, innocent, first date look. A look that says: If you act up- I will marry your dad, become your stepmom, and make your bedtime 7pm," she captioned a blurry photo of herself in a floral dress with her hair thrown up, tousled in a messy bun atop her head.

In another post, she captioned a photo of herself: "Manifesting my dream of becoming a document-shredding, early ‘90s Wolf of Wall Street wifey."