'The Price Is Right' Goes Painfully Wrong When Contestant Dislocates His Shoulder Celebrating Correct Guess

Competitor Henry fist pumped a little too hard after winning a trip to Hawaii

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 20, 2023 12:46PM EDT

Who knew The Price Is Right was a danger zone?

A recent contestant named Henry was so amped up after succeeding at a guessing game that, after jumping up and down, he pumped his fists so triumphantly — and so vigorously, apparently — that he popped his shoulder of its socket in the process.

"Let me explain what happened," host Drew Carey said later in the show as Henry walked out with his wife Alice. "Henry was celebrating and going, 'Woo!' and he dislocated his shoulder."

The crowd gasped, and the former Drew Carey Show star responded, "I know."

This Price Is Right contestant celebrated so hard that he dislocated his shoulder

CBS

Carey, 65, continued: "So, he's not gonna be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him. Good luck."

Like her husband, Alice proved to have a lucky streak, spinning a 95 cents (with the goal of getting as close to $1 as possible). As Alice cheered, Carey joked, "Don't hurt yourself!"

This Price Is Right contestant celebrated so hard that he dislocated his shoulder

The Price is Right Instagram

The Price Is Right's official Instagram page posted a clip with the caption, "He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)"

"What a trooper!" one fan commented. "He stayed the entire game obviously in pain."

"Omg! That’s crazy feel better Henry," another wrote. "You can relax in Hawaii."

"Now that’s a celebration!" one person commented. "Glad you’re doing good Henry!"

This Price Is Right contestant celebrated so hard that he dislocated his shoulder

CBS

Henry's isn't the first injury sustained on the show. In 1998, a contestant named Scott injured his knee while getting excited by the prospect of winning a new station wagon.

Then in 2014, a contestant named Judy was forced to use crutches to play the Showcase Showdown after slipping and hurting her ankle, per Today. Carey said she would go to the hospital after the episode finished.

In 2007, Carey himself risked life and limb, so to speak, during his first episode hosting the show when his arm got stuck during Grocery Game.

The Price Is Right airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).

