'The Oval' 's Nick Barrotta and Wife Elizabeth Welcome First Baby: 'Nothing Compares' (Exclusive)

Published on August 4, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Photo:

Courtesy of Nick Barrotta

Nick Barrotta is officially a dad!

The Tyler Perry's The Oval star, 32, and wife Elizabeth Barotta have welcomed their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Daughter Mila Elizabeth Barrotta was born on Tuesday, August 1, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., the couple shares.

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to welcome our baby girl Mila into this world," the proud dad tells PEOPLE.

Nick — who plays White House Chief of Staff Allan on the BET series, which will air its fifth season this fall — and Elizabeth, an educator, are childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in July 2021.

"Just when so many incredible things are happening for me professionally, nothing compares to the achievement of witnessing the birth of our daughter," he continues. "I'm inspired by how bright the future looks for me, my wife and our growing family."

The couple first revealed their baby news on Instagram in March.

"Baby barrotta loading…. 🖤," the couple captioned a shot where they pose in matching black outfits and black-and-white sneakers, adding a baby pair as they held their ultrasound photos.

