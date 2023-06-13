Jason Oppenheim has picked up some exciting new real estate — but this place isn’t for sale.

The Oppenheim Group is opening its fourth office located in the San Diego community of La Jolla, Oppenheim reveals exclusively to PEOPLE . Designed by White Glove Estates, the light and airy open-plan space features areas for “work and play,” including a bar, DJ booth, living room and fireplace!

The Oppenheim Group already has offices in Los Angeles, where Selling Sunset is filmed; Orange County, the home of Selling the OC; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“We recruited really great agents down there,” Oppenheim says of the San Diego branch. “We just got a $30 million listing down in Coronado and the agents are just doing so well. I have a feeling that it may end up being our most successful office pretty quickly.”



But will the new office mean a new spinoff for the hit Netflix show? Oppenheim says, never say never.

“I'd say it's certainly on the table,” he divulges. “We're filming new seasons right now for Selling the OC and we want to grow the audience for that show. I think that's our focus. But I would say that [another new show] is a possibility.”

The La Jolla space features the group's eclectic and glam design sensibility, outfitted with eye-catching silver desks for the 25 agents already working for the branch. The statement furnishings are a nod to the Los Angeles office that was recently renovated — and Oppenheim says they hide a sentimental memento fans of Selling Sunset will appreciate.

“We actually took all the furniture from the L.A. office — all the desks and shelving and things like that — down to San Diego,” the Netflix star explains. “So all the Selling Sunset ladies actually signed the bottom of the desks and wrote little notes to all the new agents in San Diego and then we moved all those desks down there.”

Rove Concepts filled in anything “that was missing,” says Oppenheim, like the dark gray desk chairs, and put together an earthy living room area in the entry complete with trees, a velvet olive-green sofa, marble coffee tables and a decorative motorcycle.

Past the rows of metallic desks is a space made for socializing.

“I want it to feel almost like an entertaining space and a living room where people can be having fun, listen to music, hang out with their friends, be productive and enjoy,” Oppenheim says. “I mean, I want people to want to be in the office working, I do. I literally look forward to going to the office to work, but I enjoy watching other people become successful and enjoy their job.”

The bar area is anything but hidden, with a big light-up sign that reads “BAR” with an arrow. The shelves, lined with bottles of alcohol, are illuminated with subtle lighting from underneath, and the hardware by Buster + Punch is all gold.

The DJ table sits alongside the bar and across from a dart board and an all-black contemporary style pool table, from 11 Ravens, which matches the one in the LA office. Nestled in a cove of tan stone is a Water Fireplaces fireplace.

“The back half of the office is just for fun,” Oppenheim admits.

He notes that when he used to be a lawyer working in a traditional office, he felt like “it was just a cold hallway” and he was always “by myself.” At the Oppenheim Group, he says, he makes it a point for the agents to feel comfortable and have fun while they work.

“I just like the idea of people enjoying work — real estate is arguably the most fun job on the planet. I really believe that. So I just like to lean into that,” Oppenheim confesses.



The only area closed off to the rest of the office is, reasonably, the bathroom. But still, there is no detail left untouched in its design. Wrapped in forest-green tile and chevron-pattern, black-and-white floors, the restroom contains a backlit mirror, marble sink and dark wood cabinets.



Jason and his twin brother and Oppenheim Group cofounder, Brett, recently had an opening party at the office that was filmed for Selling the OC. Both OC and some L.A. agents were at the office and he says, were “all so happy” to see it come to life. They were also able to meet members of the new San Diego team, who Jason says are already hard at work.



In October 2021, Jason opened up to Architectural Digest about the new Newport Beach office, which is just as luxurious. The ritzy building is a former bank and so spacious it takes up an entire block, and even features a vault!

"I looked inside that building and was like, I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out. This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this," he said.

The Orange County spot has a different vibe from San Diego’s — it features glamorous pink velvet couches, an on-site gym equipped with a steam shower and a swanky orange pool table surrounded by dark gray walls.

Jason tells PEOPLE, “We're trying to create a different vibe and a different environment in each office,” And it seems there's no end to the expansion in sight.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.