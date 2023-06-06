Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Return to Chili's for an Ad 18 Years After That Iconic 'The Office' Episode

Chili's Ad

Pam Beesly might “feel God in this Chili’s tonight” but Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey feel the love for Chili’s all the time!

The Office costars and real-life BFFs joined forces for the latest campaign from the restaurant chain. The commercial celebrates the Casamigos ‘Rita, Skinny ‘Rita, Henny ‘Rita and Sangria ‘Rita (Fischer’s personal fave!), which are now available nationwide.

“I have all these fictional moments and highlights from Chili's, and I have real life ones. Now I get to share my first best friend campaign at a Chili's!” Fischer, who played Beesly, tells PEOPLE in a joint interview with Kinsey, who starred as Angela Martin on the series.

In season 2 of the NBC series, the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees go to Chili's for an annual awards ceremony called “The Dundies.” The awards categories are inappropriate, the cocktails are flowing and Jim and Pam share their first kiss at the fast-casual restaurant.



Courtesy of Chili's

Kinsey has her own IRL romance associated with Chili’s. “I was with my husband (Joshua Snyder) and we took the kids to Chili's and he knew everything on the menu. He knew how all the margaritas were made,” says Kinsey, adding that she was confused why Snyder had so much knowledge of the menu.

“I was like, ‘What's up with you? How do you know so much?’ And he was like, ‘Didn't I tell you? I bartended at Chili's in my twenties,’” she laughs. “I was like, ‘You are kidding!’”



Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Courtesy of Chili's

The ad campaign for the chain’s newest menu items, called “It All Starts with a Marg,” dropped on June 6 and shows the Office Ladies podcast co-hosts sitting in a booth chatting about all the fun reasons they could drink a margarita.

“Are we thinking this is a birthday marg?” Fischer asks Kinsey while the pair look at their cocktails.

“It could be a birthday marg,” she replies. “I mean it kind of looks like a birthday marg.”

“Actually,” Kinsey continues. “It could be a weekend marg.”



“Weekend marg energy,” Fischer agrees, before Kinsey suggests it could also be a lazy marg.



Nonetheless, The Office BFFs co-authors are excited about the drinks and chant “Marg! Marg! Marg! Marg!”

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Courtesy of Chili's

In the beloved episode from The Office, Fischer’s character ends up enjoying a few too many margs and becomes rowdy at the Chili’s restaurant. After stealing her coworkers cocktails after being cut-off and falling off of her stool, the manager at the restaurant says that she is “not welcome at this restaurant chain ever again.”

While the episode aired back in 2005, Fischer says that her family still won’t let her forget the plot line.

“Of course, my dad will never let me live this down,” she jokes, explaining that her family frequently went to Chili’s when she was growing up and still goes together. “So now if we go to a Chili’s he’s like, ‘Uh-oh, are they going to let you in?’ and I’m like, ‘Good one, Dad.’”

