'The Office' Star David Denman Says More Netflix Streams Didn't Impact Residual Pay: 'Model Has to Change'

The actor starred as Roy Anderson on the hit comedy series

Published on July 23, 2023
David Denman, who starred as Roy Anderson on The Office, is speaking out about his experiences with Netflix and earning residual pay.

The actor, 49, spoke with The Associated Press in Los Angeles this week, explaining that when The Office was the most-watched show on the streaming platform, his residual pay did not increase as a result of that viewership. (Residuals are compensation that actors receive as a result of the continued use of their work beyond its original air date.)

"Netflix, they created a model that everyone else followed, which is, 'We're gonna buy you out, we're gonna pay for your services for a cycle, which could be three months.'" Denman said.

"And it doesn't matter if you watch that show once or you watch it 100 times, you're not gonna get any more money because more people watch it," he continued.

Denman, who served on the picket lines for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, added that "the only person that makes more money is the person who licensed that to Netflix."

"So Universal [Studios] licensed that to Netflix. And when it was the No. 1 show on Netflix, they're able to make a significant profit off of that. But that doesn't trickle down to a blue-collar actor like me," he detailed.

"I'm sorry, but it just doesn't. And so, the model has to change," added Denman.

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Office — which aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 — was officially removed from Netflix at the end of 2020 when it migrated to Peacock in January 2021.

THE OFFICE, David Denman, Jenna Fischer, 'The Negotiation
David Denman and Jenna Fischer appear in a 2007 episode of 'The Office'.

NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor's comments come amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started after the actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were unable to reach terms for a new contract. 

SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike at a press conference last week following a "unanimous" vote, with Crabtree-Ireland sharing the studios "left us with no alternative" than to strike. 

Drescher, 65, argued that the "entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I," adding that "we’re not going to take it anymore."

"The jig is up ... We demand respect," The Nanny star said. "You share the wealth, because you cannot exist without us."

