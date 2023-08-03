'The Notebook' Musical with Songs by Ingrid Michaelson Gets Broadway Debut Date

Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook: The Musical arrives on Broadway soon.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced on Instagram that her adaptation of author Nicholas Sparks's 1996 romance novel will begin previews at New York City's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Feb. 6, with opening night scheduled for March 14.



"Just typing that makes my heart race," Michaelson, 43, wrote in an Instagram post, which displayed the musical's logo and photos of herself with members of the production.

"Musical theater has always been in my bones. But to be able to create a musical with @funstetter as my copilot, @carmiedean as my musical guide and #MichaelGreif and @schelewilliams directing has been an adventure I never knew I could have. And many more amazing humans!"

"I hope to see you at the theater," she added. "I’ll be the one clapping the loudest, laughing the loudest, and probably crying the loudest."

Michaelson first announced she would adapt the novel — which was made into the 2004 movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams — into a musical while on the Today show in 2019.



The artist wrote the music and lyrics for the upcoming production, with a book written by former This Is Us writer/producer Bekah Brunsetter and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The production is co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams. Each of the four worked on the Chicago version of the production, which made its world premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater last year, according to The New York Times.



No casting announcements for the upcoming production have been made yet; the Chicago production utilized three different actors each to portray lead characters Allie and Noah across different ages in their life, according to the Times.



Michaelson previously shared a music video of herself performing the number "If This Is Love" from the musical in July 2022 ahead of the production's world premiere in Chicago.



"It's so different when you're writing for a character, when you're writing for these other people, than when you're writing about yourself or your own emotions," she said of writing songs for the production on the Today show in 2019.

"So it's been really interesting and really different for me to write from these perspectives. And just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory — I can't stop writing them. I'm going to have too many."



The Times noted Thursday that unlike the original novel or film, the new musical's story begins in the 1960s rather than the '40s.



According to the production's website, a presale for tickets will run from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22 before tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 26.

