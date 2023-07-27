'The Morning Show' Crew Is Looking for a 'Lifeline' in Season 3 Teaser: 'Let All the Secrets Come Out!'

In a new teaser for Apple TV+’s series, the stakes appear higher than ever

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 10:16AM EDT

You have to give Apple TV+’s The Morning Show credit: it knows how to pull off a banger of a season finale.

Just as it did at the end of the first season, the series’ second season ended with a broadcast from The Morning Show streamed from Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) living room, where she encouraged others to take a hard look in the mirror while sheddlng light on her own process for doing just that. “Stay safe and stay sane,” Alex said before the episode cut to black.

But if the new teaser for The Morning Show’s season 3 teaser can be taken at face value, there’s even more at stake.  

Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is ready to tear down UBA, the fictional network that airs The Morning Show.

“It’s time to smash and shatter,” Cory declares. “Let’s burn it all down.”

Episode 8. Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+. Episode 6. Jon Hamm in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+. Episode 6. Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

apple TV+

Teasing what's to come, Reese Witherspoon, 47, previously told Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming third season is "so good."

"We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun," she continued. "We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," Witherspoon added.

The Morning Show was picked up for a fourth season last month after filming on the upcoming season wrapped in February.

At the conclusion of the shoot, Witherspoon posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston.

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" she captioned the carousel, which included photos with Crudup, Margulies and Hamm.

Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3

Courtesy of Apple TV+

In her own post, Aniston, 54, also celebrated the end of filming. "That's a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" wrote the Friends alum on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring costars Witherspoon, Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The Morning Show season 3 premieres Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7
'And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Reunites with Aidan After 13 Years — but He Has Reservations
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City
Mariska Hargitay's Husband Peter Hermann Supports Her at SAG-AFTRA Strike as 'SVU' Star Has a Mini Reunion
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' â 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' — 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Ryan Evans confirms his sexuality
'High School Musical' Character Ryan Evans Confirms Sexuality as He Kisses a Man in New 'HSMTMTS' Clip
Why Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart' Will Be Able to Continue Through SAG-AFTRA Strike
Why Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart' Will Be Able to Continue Through SAG-AFTRA Strike
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep a Murderer? Paul Rudd Sure Thinks She's a 'Stinkerooni' in First 'Only Murders' Season 3 Trailer
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
Virgin River
'Virgin River' Season 5 Features Holiday Cheer, Breakup Blues and a Dangerous Wildfire — See the First Look!
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson