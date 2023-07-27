'The Morning Show' Crew Is Looking for a 'Lifeline' in Season 3 Teaser: 'Let All the Secrets Come Out!'

You have to give Apple TV+’s The Morning Show credit: it knows how to pull off a banger of a season finale.

Just as it did at the end of the first season, the series’ second season ended with a broadcast from The Morning Show streamed from Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) living room, where she encouraged others to take a hard look in the mirror while sheddlng light on her own process for doing just that. “Stay safe and stay sane,” Alex said before the episode cut to black.

But if the new teaser for The Morning Show’s season 3 teaser can be taken at face value, there’s even more at stake.

Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is ready to tear down UBA, the fictional network that airs The Morning Show.

“It’s time to smash and shatter,” Cory declares. “Let’s burn it all down.”

Teasing what's to come, Reese Witherspoon, 47, previously told Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming third season is "so good."

"We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun," she continued. "We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," Witherspoon added.

The Morning Show was picked up for a fourth season last month after filming on the upcoming season wrapped in February.

At the conclusion of the shoot, Witherspoon posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston.

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" she captioned the carousel, which included photos with Crudup, Margulies and Hamm.

In her own post, Aniston, 54, also celebrated the end of filming. "That's a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" wrote the Friends alum on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring costars Witherspoon, Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

The Morning Show season 3 premieres Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.

