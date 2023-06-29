'The Morning Show' Season 3: See Jon Hamm Join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon amid a Network Shakeup

The third season of 'The Morning Show' premieres with its first two episodes on Sept. 13

Published on June 29, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm in 'The Morning Show' Season 3. Photo:

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Get ready for more newsroom drama when The Morning Show returns this fall.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ released a first look at the upcoming third season of the drama series. The photos include a first look at Jon Hamm, who is joining the show this season, as well as returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

During the third season of the acclaimed series, “the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom,” according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show Season 3
Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup on 'The Morning Show' Season 3.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

In August, The Wrap reported that Hamm was set to take part in the upcoming 10-episode season of The Morning Show, which premieres Sept. 13.

The Mad Men alum, 52, plays a "corporate titan" named Paul Marks who "sets his sights on UMB," meaning plenty of potential changes for the folks at the media company, including Alex (Aniston), Bradley (Witherspoon) and Cory (Crudup).

Teasing what's to come, Witherspoon, 47, previously told Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming third season is "so good."

"We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun," she continued. "We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

Jennifer Aniston and Mark Duplass on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Jennifer Aniston and Mark Duplass on 'The Morning Show' Season 3.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

In terms of teasing the plot, Witherspoon added, "I will say, there is lots of romance this year."

The cast for the third season also includes Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Season 3
Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Season 3.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The Morning Show was picked up for a fourth season last month after filming on the upcoming season wrapped in February.

At the conclusion of the shoot, Witherspoon, 47, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston.

Jullianna Marguiles The Morning Show Season 3
Jullianna Marguiles on 'The Morning Show' Season 3.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" she captioned the carousel, which included photos with Crudup, Margulies, Lee, and Hamm.

In her own post, Aniston, 54, also celebrated the end of filming. "That's a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" wrote the Friends alum on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring costars Witherspoon, Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show Season 3
Reese Witherspoon on 'The Morning Show' Season 3.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The third season of The Morning Show premieres with its first two episodes on Sept. 13. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

