'The Masked Singer' Reveals 'the Biggest Star We’ve Ever Had in 10 Seasons' According to Ken Jeong

Anonymouse took off their mask in Sunday's season 10 kickoff

By
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on September 10, 2023 09:31PM EDT
Anonymouse
'The Masked Singer' season 10's Anonymouse. Photo:

Trae Patton / FOX

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Anonymouse didn’t stay anonymous for very long.

As The Masked Singer reflected on nine seasons of undercover performances and looked ahead to season 10, they introduced one new masked contestant to be unveiled at the end of the night: Anonymouse. Anonymouse kicked off season 10 with a performance of “What About Love” by Heart.

Host Nick Cannon asked Anonymouse for an additional clue, and they said, “Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100.”

Judges Ken JeongJenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke thought Anonymouse could be Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga or Alicia Keys.

Jeong called Anonymouse “the most powerful voice on the show.”

The special episode continued with a reunion performance by Michelle Williams (season 2’s Butterfly) and Rumer Willis (season 1’s Lion), plus a countdown of the top five performances in the show’s history.

Rumor Willis and Michelle Williams
Rumor Willis (left) and Michelle Williams perform on 'The Masked Singer.'.

Trae Patton / FOX

Anonymouse interjected with an additional clue. “My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse,” she said.

With that, the judges thought Anonymouse might be Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato or Pink.

Scherzinger, 45, teamed up with her former Masked Singer crushes Victor Oladipo (season 2’s Thingamajig) and Barry Zito (season 3’s Rhino) for a performance of “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.

Barry Zito, Nicole Scherzinger and Victor Oladipo
Barry Zito (left), Nicole Scherzinger and Victor Oladipo perform on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

Trae Patton / FOX

“I was a little intimidated, I’m not gonna lie,” Zito, 45, said of singing with Scherzinger.

Bow Wow (season 3’s Frog) and Joey Fatone (season 1’s Rabbit) paired up for another reunion performance of The Jackson 5’s “ABC.” Fatone, 46, revealed he actually got Rabbit tattooed on his calf. “That’s called dedication people!” the *NSYNC member said.

Joey Fatone and Bow Wow
Joey Fatone (left) and Bow Wow perform on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

Trae Patton / FOX

Anonymouse offered up a clue package that included Nick Jonas, Texas, a tiara and a dinosaur.

“I started working young, but my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice,” Anonymouse said.

The mouse admitted they struggled with fame. “When my future was looking bright from the outside, I struggled with feeling funny inside,” she said. “The more I pushed them down, the more I felt like I was slipping way. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions and eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize I have so much more life to live.”

The show also introduced a first round of clues for some of the new performers. Diver offered up a cardinal, Gazelle said they had a tie to season 4’s Gremlin (Mickey Rourke) and Royal Hen said they’re known internationally. “Because of what I did, I’m known around the world,” Royal Hen said.

Husky gave an initial clue about their identity as well: “Don’t go barking up the wrong tree — here’s 10 million hits at who I am.”

When it came time to unmask Anonymouse, who won’t be competing when season 10 officially kicks off later this month, Jeong, 54, thought, “This could be the biggest star we’ve ever had in 10 seasons on The Masked Singer.”

McCarthy, 50, Scherzinger and Thicke, 46, all agreed Lovato, 31, had to be under the mask — and they ended up being right. The "Skyscraper" singer appeared when she popped off the mask head.

Anonymouse and Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato as Anonymouse.

Trae Patton / FOX; Santiago Felipe/Getty

“You’re one of those legends,” McCarthy told Lovato after she unmasked.

Thicke concurred, “You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.”

The Masked Singer season 10 continues Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

