'The Masked Singer' Unveils Its Newest Secret Chanteuse as Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams Return (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at "one of the biggest, can't-miss unmaskings in the show's history"

Published on August 30, 2023

The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th season with a mouse-terful surprise!

As Fox's popular singing competition approaches its next round of belting and bemusing, PEOPLE can exclusively introduce “Anonymouse” — a new competitor who has some serious pipes.

Anonymouse will perform in the first episode, with hints dropping throughout before a reveal that is being hyped as “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.”  

In her official Masked Singer profile photo, the unknown vocalist is decked in a punk-rock red dress with a voluminous short skirt underneath a spiked black leather jacket and complemented by knee-high black boots and black leather choker with a rockabilly bandana tied up around her oversized ears. 

The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th season this fall.
A photo of "Anonymouse" the special masked figure to appear on the premiere episode of 'The Masked Singer's' 10th season.

Trae Patton/Fox

PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at next month's special premiere episode sees Anonymouse showing off her singing skills with Heart's “What About Love?” As she hits the high notes, the stage lights up with pyrotechnics and her backup dancers provide support as red fired hearts lit up the background.

In another treat for fans, several of The Masked Singer’s high profile alumni from past seasons — including former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams (Butterfly), *NSYNC ’s Joey Fatone (Rabbit), rapper Bow Wow (Frog), actress Rumer Willis (Lion), NBA player Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig) and MLB pitcher Barry Zito (Rhino) —  will also make their return to the stage and pair up for all-new duet performances.

The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th season this fall.
Michelle Williams and Rumor Willis photographed on 'The Masked Singer' stage with host Nick Cannon.

Trae Patton/Fox

The show has already released teaser images for the one-of-a-kind costumes of five out of its 16 contestants: Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus and S'More. Hawk’s costume features large golden wings while the donut costume appeared to be made from several colorful iced donuts and also has a chef’s hat, per Entertainment Weekly

The anniversary season will follow a new format with three groups of singers facing off before taking part in special Battle Royale semi-final episodes for each group, per EW. A single wild card contestant will return to shake things up in each group with returning guessers Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke trying to figure out each star.

Nick Cannon will once again host season 10, which is set to re-introduce themed episodes — similar to Dancing with the Stars — including "Trolls Night," ahead of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together release and a "Harry Potter Night" themed episode airing during Halloween week. Other themed episodes include “NFL Night,” “Elton John Night” "One Hit Wonders," "Disco," "2000s Night” and more.

The Masked Singer kickoff premiere episode will air following the NFL’s Double Header Sept. 10 on Fox.

