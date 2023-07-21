'The Marvels' Trailer: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani Team Up for Intergalactic Battle — Watch

The Captain Marvel sequel hits theaters Nov. 10

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani are about to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first full-length all-female team up.

The trio — known on-screen as Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel), Captain Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel), respectively — band together to save the literal universe in The Marvels, out Nov. 10.

A teaser trailer for the film dropped back in April, but Friday saw the release of the highly anticipated movie's first full-length trailer. The movie is an official sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, though also expands upon the storytelling in the critically acclaimed Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

There's also likely a tie-in to Secret Invasion, the streaming series airing now led by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as he works to stop an uprising by the Skrulls, a race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters first introduced in Captain Marvel.

Jackson is back in The Marvels, too, exchanging a few quips with "prodigal child of the Mliky Way" Danvers at the beginning of the trailer.

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn and Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios
Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn in 'The Marvels'.

MARVEL

Viewers then quickly meet tyrannical Kree leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who knows Danvers as something else: "The annihilator." As she explains in the clip, "You took everything from me, and now I'm returning the favor."

That means that Dar-Been is keen on destroying Earth and everyone in it. But the unlikely trio of heroes are here to stop her.

There are some obstacles, of course. Somehow, Dar-Been has found a way to entangle Carol, Monica and Kamala's light-based powers. "We switch places whenever we use them," Monica explains — noting how Carol can "absorb light," she can "see it and Kamala can turn light into physical matter, which I have never heard of."

Carol, it seems, it initially reluctant. "I would never choose to bring anybody into this," she says in the clip. But Monica reminds her that "You are not the only thing standing between this and the universe" — with Kamala soon exclaiming, "Oh my God, we're a team!"

The Marvels Trailer
Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in 'The Marvels'.

The trailer then shows all three in action as they work together to bring down Dar-Been. "Higher, further and faster," the super-heroines boast.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, who also made 2021's Candyman.

Larson's starring role in Captain Marvel marked the MCU's first woman-led film. She reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and made uncredited cameo appearances in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

But in September, Larson, 33, told Variety at the D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing the role, in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" the Oscar winner said with several shrugs. "I don't know, I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 10.

