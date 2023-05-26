How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Remake and When It Will Likely Be Available to Stream

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid will soon be part of our world!

Based on the 1989 animated film of the same name, the new movie stars Halle Bailey as everyone’s favorite mermaid Ariel as she goes on a magical adventure with the help of her sea creature friends.

In addition to a star-studded cast playing the iconic characters, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, the new film also features several notable musical numbers, including a few new ones penned by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Since the film was officially announced in 2016, fans have gotten a chance to experience lots about the new movie, including official trailers and posters.

Most recently, the cast has toured the world for the film’s press tour, where Bailey has channeled her inner mermaid with various under-the-sea-inspired looks as she meets fans.

If you’re hoping to catch the film, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When did The Little Mermaid come out in theaters?

The film held its world premiere on May 8 in Hollywood, California. The film was released in theaters shortly after on May 26.

Giles Keyte/Disney

How long is The Little Mermaid's theatrical release window?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Disney gave some of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. However, that window has shifted quite a bit with recent releases.

Recently, Disney films have been given a longer theatrical release window of around 80 to 90 days.

When will The Little Mermaid be available to stream?

Disney hasn’t announced when The Little Mermaid will be available to stream. However, based on past releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it will likely be released on Digital first before hitting a streaming service.

Courtesy of Disney

When will The Little Mermaid be on Disney+?

It’s unclear when The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+, however, it will eventually land there as the streamer already has it listed on their site. Based on past releases, The Little Mermaid will likely hit Disney+ after it's available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

That being said, the original Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney+, along with the film’s sequels and ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! starring Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.