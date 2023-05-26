How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Remake and When It Will Likely Be Available to Stream

Here's everything to know about how to watch the live-action 'Little Mermaid' starring Halle Bailey

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 09:15 AM
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Photo:

Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid will soon be part of our world! 

Based on the 1989 animated film of the same name, the new movie stars Halle Bailey as everyone’s favorite mermaid Ariel as she goes on a magical adventure with the help of her sea creature friends.

In addition to a star-studded cast playing the iconic characters, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, the new film also features several notable musical numbers, including a few new ones penned by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Since the film was officially announced in 2016, fans have gotten a chance to experience lots about the new movie, including official trailers and posters. 

Most recently, the cast has toured the world for the film’s press tour, where Bailey has channeled her inner mermaid with various under-the-sea-inspired looks as she meets fans. 

If you’re hoping to catch the film, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch. 

When did The Little Mermaid come out in theaters?

The film held its world premiere on May 8 in Hollywood, California. The film was released in theaters shortly after on May 26. 

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Giles Keyte/Disney

How long is The Little Mermaid's theatrical release window?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Disney gave some of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. However, that window has shifted quite a bit with recent releases. 

Recently, Disney films have been given a longer theatrical release window of around 80 to 90 days. 

When will The Little Mermaid be available to stream?

Disney hasn’t announced when The Little Mermaid will be available to stream. However, based on past releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it will likely be released on Digital first before hitting a streaming service.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Courtesy of Disney

When will The Little Mermaid be on Disney+?

It’s unclear when The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+, however, it will eventually land there as the streamer already has it listed on their site. Based on past releases, The Little Mermaid will likely hit Disney+ after it's available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. 

That being said, the original Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney+, along with the film’s sequels and ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! starring Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

Related Articles
The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Cruella
A Guide to All of Disney's Live-Action Movies
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
How to Watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', Including Where It Will Be Available to Stream
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Here's When 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+
angela bassett
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Now Available to Stream on Disney+
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jacob Tremblay Says He Recorded 'Little Mermaid' Part Before Hitting 'Deep-Voice Puberty' (Exclusive)
Pat Carroll and Ursula Melissa McCarthy
Original Little Mermaid Jodi Benson Says Pat Carroll Would ‘Love’ Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere
mermaidcore: halle, heidi, naomi, renee
What Is Mermaidcore? All About the Mermaid-Inspired Fashion Trend Making a Splash This Summer