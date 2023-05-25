Stars of Broadway’s 'Mean Girls' Are Married: Inside the Wedding— with Champagne and Pizza— in New York City!

From Broadway costars to husband and wife!

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who starred as Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Broadway production of Mean Girls, married on May 22 at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

As the bride and groom's 130 wedding guests arrived at the chic Manhattan venue, they were greeted with pizza and champagne.

To kick off the festivities, the couple's dog/ring bearer Lennox walked down the aisle before Henningsen entered in a beautiful crepe gown by Alyssa Kristin.

"As a girl who didn't grow up dreaming about her wedding day, I never envisioned myself in a fairytale, ball gown dress," Henningsen, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"When we decided on a city wedding, I knew I would be looking for something sleek and simple, a piece where I felt like I was wearing the dress, not the other way around," she continues. "My dress was an immediate win. When I put it on, I felt very much 'at home.' Not a glowing rush of, 'There I am. THE BRIDE.' but rather, 'There's Me. Erika.' And that's exactly how I wanted to feel on my wedding day, and how I wanted Kyle to see me."

The "classic, vintage, and fresh" ceremony, which was planned by Jason Mitchell Kahn, included a sage green color palette with ivory and accents of gold.

Ahead of their wedding, Henningsen told PEOPLE the pair was excited to host their dream nuptials. "I think that moment when we finally see one another at the top of the wedding aisle will be when I get to fully exhale and take everything in," she says. "That moment when all the logistics and planning melt away and we remember what the day is really about."

For the bride and groom, their big day has been a long time coming.

"We actually first met at a music festival in 2016. Mutual friends introduced us, but we didn't see one another again until 2018 when we auditioned together for Mean Girls," says Henningsen.

"We did an out of town tryout for the show in Washington D.C. and started dating in the month between the end of that production and the start of rehearsals for the Broadway transfer. We basically gave ourselves a month to make sure we were certain we wanted to commit to working together at the same time as dating one another. Luckily, that month pretty much solidified for us that it was worth the risk."

During the reception, guests enjoyed a plated dinner of green salad, fusilli with crabmeat and lemon leeks, plus grilled branzino with heirloom cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, castelvetrano olives and New York strip with porcini mushroom puree, fingerling potatoes and brussels sprouts.

In lieu of a cake, the pair opted for mini desserts including hazelnut chocolate mousse cups, mini fruit tarts, mini cannolis and boozy rum pina colada and cookies and cream milkshakes.

Reflecting on the last five years, Selig says the duo has been "really lucky" to have had each other.

"In our little actor world, we went from having the jobs of our dreams, together, with all of our closest friends, in a city that we love and call home, directly into a global health crisis, with no work in sight, and nobody to talk to but each other," he says.

Along with theaters across the nation, Mean Girls closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020, when Broadway shut down. It was announced in Jan. 2021 the show would permanently end after more than 800 performances.

He continues: "We definitely hold the perspective that it could have been much worse, but all that change so fast wasn't easy. In spite of going through all those changes, our trust of each other, and admiration for the person that the other is becoming has only deepened. To me, becoming a husband and a wife is admitting 'we have no idea what is coming, but we know it will be better if you're there.'"

With their wedding day behind them, the couple are settling into their happily ever after.

"He balances me," says Henningsen. "He reminds me who I am when I doubt myself, and helps make a chaotic world feel a bit more manageable because of his optimism and hope. Also he's sexy. Sorry to our moms who are reading this!"

Adds Selig: "Erika lives her life voraciously. I'm very quick to spend my time and energy trying to maintain a general sense of balance. She reminds me that sometimes you have to fight for things, and that so much joy and excitement is waiting there right on the other side of your comfort zone. So much of what I love in my world is there because Erika brought it into my life."