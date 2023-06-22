'The Last of Us' Showrunner Reveals Matthew McConaughey Was Tapped to Play Joel Before Pedro Pascal

Prior to casting Pedro Pascal in the HBO series, showrunner Craig Mazin was told he "was unavailable" to play Joel Miller

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 22, 2023 08:47PM EDT
Matthew McConaughey and Pedro Pascal
Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Liane Hentscher/HBO

Though Pedro Pascal ended up being perfectly cast as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, it turns out HBO had another actor in consideration.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that Matthew McConaughey was initially in talks to play the leading role in The Last of Us.

"I did talk to Matthew. I can't say that it was a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, 'Hey, here's something to talk about,'" explained Mazin, who oversaw the series beside fellow showrunner and video game creator, Neil Druckmann.

"Pedro was on our list from the start," he added of Pascal, 48. "We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from his agent who said, 'You know, he actually might be available.'"

matthew mcconaughey

The Last of Us is inspired by the video game of the same name, which was released in 2013. The show follows two apocalypse survivors — Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — an unlikely duo who work together to survive a fungal outbreak that has taken the lives (and consciousness) of most of humanity.

The series — which also stars Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv — has been met with wide critical and commercial success since its debut in January 2023.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, Pascal revealed he had forgotten he had landed the lead role in the post apocalyptic sci-fi series after taking an Ambien before Druckmann called to give him the news. 

The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
HBO Max/YouTube

"I get a call that I got the job after I took the Ambien, and so I was excited I guess, but I didn't remember," the actor recalled. "I woke up in the morning and the first thing that occurred to me was like, 'Oh man, I really want that job.'"

Although McConaughey never ended up playing the role of Joel, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed that the 53-year-old actor will be starring in a spinoff of the Paramount+ series, Yellowstone, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after original show lead Kevin Costner’s exit. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, described McConaughey as "a natural fit" for the modern western TV universe in a separate interview with the publication

"We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas," Sheridan shared. "Then he started watching 'Yellowstone' and responded to it. He was like, I want to do that. And by that he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, Buddy, that we can do."

Related Articles
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife Arielle Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Split
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie "Sex and The City" on location in the west village on October 01 2007 in New York City (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Admits She's Especially 'Protective' of Little Sister Khloé, Who 'Takes a Lot of S---'
Reality TV Queen Kristin Cavallari Tells Her âVery Cavallariâ Cast âNot to Read Any of the Commentsâ
Kristin Cavallari Says Dating Is 'Not Important' to Her 3 Years After Divorce from Jay Cutler
Nat Wolff Says He Peed in a Cup to Help Jake T. Austin Pass a Drug Test When They Were Teens
Nat Wolff Claims He Peed in a Cup to Help Jake T. Austin Pass a Drug Test When They Were Teens
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
​​Kaley Cuoco Says Missing 'Titan' Sub Has Kept Her Up and Made Her 'Sick'
And Just Like That
Cynthia Nixon on Miranda and Che's Racy 'And Just Like That...' Premiere Scene: 'I Was Always Fairly Game'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Is '100% Serious' About Divorce from Tori Spelling: 'He Can't Take It Anymore' (Source)
tamra judge and Shannon Beador
'RHOC': Tamra Explains Why She Exploded at Shannon in F-Bomb-Laden Yacht Bust Up
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!'
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That' PEOPLE Review: Season 2 Is Good Enough to Make You Forget About Samantha
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on May 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan Address 'Hurtful' Comments About Their 16-Year Age Gap