The Kinks Keyboardist John Gosling Dead at 75

John Gosling, former keyboardist for The Kinks, has died at age 75.

He died on Aug. 3, according to a statement from his band The Kast Off Kinks.

The Kinks announced the news on social media on Friday, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family.”



Gosling’s former bandmates also shared individual tributes to the keyboardist.

Ray Davies, lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the British rock band, wrote, “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.”

Davies’ brother and the Kinks’ lead guitarist Dave wrote, “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family.”

“I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always,” the guitarist continued. “Great musician and a great man.”

Former Kinks' drummer Mick Avory wrote, “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour ... which made him [a] popular member of the band.”

“He leaves us with some happy memories,” Avory added. “God Bless him.”

The Kinks members (left to right) Mick Avory, Ray Davies, John Dalton, John Gosling and Dave Davies. Gems/Redferns

Gosling joined the legendary band in 1970. In his audition, he performed demos of “This Time Tomorrow,” “Powerman” and one of the band’s biggest hits, “Lola,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The late musician left the band in 1978 and was later replaced by Ian Gibbons. He went on to found the band The Kast Off Kinks, which, as the name implies, was composed of ex-Kinks musicians including Avory, Jim Rodford, John Dalton and, later, Gosling’s own Kinks replacement, Gibbons.

The band, which he stayed with until he retired from music in 2008, shared an official statement on their website.

"The Kast Off Kinks are devastated by the news of the death of former keyboard player John ‘The Baptist’ Gosling,” the band wrote.

The Kinks and the Kast Off Kinks keyboardist John Gosling. UPPA/Photoshot/Everett Collection

In 2009, during a post-retirement interview with the spin-off band (who dubbed Gosling "the funniest Kink") the musician reflected on his time in the original group, beginning with his initial audition.

“They seemed such an easy-going bunch of blokes,” he said of The Kinks. “[Lead Guitarist Dave Davies] handed me a beer from a crate in the middle of the room when I walked in and there was no starry behavior.”

“I remember feeling completely at home,” he added. “Almost as if I’d always been there.”

When discussing his mark on The Kinks, Gosling said, “I think I must have had quite a lot of influence in retrospect, but it wasn’t really intentional — it just seemed that the band’s musical style was mutating just as it did when Ray changed his writing style the first time, and we were all developing together as musicians. At the end of the 60’s it was adapt or die. I think everyone realized that.”

The keyboardist also shared that prior to joining The Kinks in 1970, he was a church organist and played in a blues band called Hard Rain. He also revealed that his first band was called The Challengers and that it formed after he and a friend heard the Kinks' song "Long Tall Sally."

Gosling also shared that his proudest contribution to the band was 1972 track “Celluloid Heroes" — "It is my favorite Kinks song, too" — and revealed what he would have done with his life if he had not joined the iconic rock band 50 years ago.

“No idea,” he said. “But music would have always occupied a major part of it I’m sure. Or I might have just become a unicorn exterminator.”

