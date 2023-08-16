The Killers Apologize for Bringing a Russian Fan Onstage in Georgia

The rock band was booed for encouraging the two nations to consider themselves “brothers and sisters" amid political tensions

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 12, 2019
The Killers. Photo:

Taylor Hill/Getty

The Killers' attempt to look on the bright side of things didn't quite work out.

The Las Vegas rock band — which has a longstanding tradition of inviting fans onstage to perform their song "For Reasons Unknown" — has issued an apology after they invited a Russian fan on stage to play the song with them during their concert on Tuesday in the country of Georgia.

"We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?” lead singer Brandon Flowers asked the audience, before the crowd booed him.

Even though it gained its independence from Soviet rule back in 1991, Russia occupies a portion of Georgian territory and the two nations have a long history of political tensions.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on What Stage during day 4 of the 2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 10, 2018
Brandon Flowers performs in June 2018 at Bonnaroo.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 

Concertgoers reportedly began to walk out of the show thereafter, while Flowers, 42, attempted to create his own peace treaty, per the BBC.

“You can’t recognize if someone’s your brother? He’s not your brother? We all separate on the borders of our countries? … Am I not your brother, being from America?” he asked the crowd in a fan-posted video

In another video, Flowers tried to rectify the situation further while being booed, telling the crowd that "one of the things that we have come to appreciate about being in this band is it brings people together."

He added, "Tonight I want us to celebrate that we're here together, and I don't want it to turn ugly. And I see you as my brothers and my sisters." 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, The Killers issued an apology on Facebook.

"Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone! We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us," wrote The Killers in the post.

They continued, "We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of The Killers’ audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters,' could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize. We stand with you and hope to return soon."

Related Articles
Keke Palmer, Usher
Keke Palmer Responds to Darius Jackson Relationship Drama in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Video: 'I'm Mother, After All'
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday: 'Forever More'
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly Announces New Tour Following Hospitalization: 'It's Been Too Long'
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019
Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Dates Have Been Announced Following Her Hospitalization
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Beyonce and Tina Knowles attend the after party following Jay-Z's concert at Carnegie Hall
Tina Knowles Has Responded to the Wild Rumor About Beyoncé's Personal Tour Toilet Seats
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons
BeyoncÃ© Shows Support for Lizzo amid Hostile Work Environment Allegations
Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Onstage Shout-Out amid Harassment Allegations, Lawsuit: 'I Love You!'
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby
Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’ for Brain Tumor
Drake and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s Concert and Recites ‘Search & Rescue’ Sample in the Crowd – Watch
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Jimmy Fallon surprising fans onstage at The Jonas Brothers' Tour with a cover of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.
Jimmy Fallon Shows Up at Jonas Brothers' Concert and Sings 'Mr. Brightside' Onstage