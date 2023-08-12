The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Swear by These Car Organization Essentials That Start at $4

“I think the car is an extension of the home”

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Home Edit Car Organization Essentials Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are always on the road.

From celebrity house calls to fan meet and greets (the duo recently wrapped their Summer of Fun tour) to fulfilling mom taxi cab duties, one foot is always on the gas — which is why they keep their cars as neat and organized as their clients’ color-coded pantries.

“I think the car is an extension of the home, and I feel really, really strongly about that,” Shearer tells PEOPLE. “Especially when you have kids — it just can't be a free-for-all. The second someone gets in the car, you need to have everything ready short of a bathroom.”

Among the essentials are snacks, drinks — like their favorite fruit and veggie-packed Naked Juices, a brand they’ve recently partnered with — games, phone chargers, and paper towels. “You name it — everything,” Shearer emphasizes. 

Clea and Joanna’s Car Organizing Essentials 

Having all of those supplies on hand is one thing — keeping them organized is another. That’s why the pair turned to their tried-and-true zoning system, which dedicates specific spaces to different categories of items. Every car’s main zones are the glove compartment, center console, backseat console, and trunk, Shearer explains.

Coleman 16-Quart Insulated Portable Cooler

Amazon Coleman Chiller Series 16qt Insulated Portable Cooler

Amazon

And the grounding piece to all of those is a fully-stocked mini cooler — ideally one that fits behind the front seats so everyone has easy access to fuel.

“You can hold all of your Naked juices, you can line them up with cut fruits and vegetables for an after-school snack, any kind of granola bars so that they don't melt. It's just like a healthy, on-the-go station,” Shearer says. 

Olitec Car Trash Can, $11

Amazon Olitec Car Trash Can

Amazon

And so none of the waste makes a mess, another must-have is a seat-hung trash can, not one that sits on the car floor, which can add to clutter. “Everything has a home,” Shearer says.

Peepers Blue Light-Blocking Glasses, $29

Amazon Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Grandview Square Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

Amazon

For her kids, Shearer color codes car chargers “so that no one fights over them,” she laughs. In the glove compartment goes a custom organizer fit with extra glasses in case she loses a pair, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and spare cash, among other things you might need to grab quickly.

Homeve Trunk Organizer, $25

Amazon Homeve Trunk Organizer for Car

Amazon

Gear that requires less “touch access” as Shearer and Teplin call it, goes in the trunk, or the “emergency essentials” zone. They recommend starting with a three-compartment trunk organizer and filling it with mini umbrellas, hand wipes, a tool kit, a blanket, and extras like clothing and shoes, just in case. 

“A trunk organizer really helps things stay super organized and compact,” Shearer says. 

Of course, everyone’s essentials will vary slightly depending on their lifestyle. A non-negotiable for Shearer, for example, is a denim jacket, which not only keeps her warm in a pinch but adds a layer of style if she finds herself in need of a sudden sprucing. Teplin always has mittens — even in summer.

“I know this is crazy,” Teplin says. “But all of a sudden, it’s winter, very quickly… I just like to have them.” 

With a permanent “one size fits all” system like theirs in place, no trip — big or small — is a chore to prepare for, says Teplin. “There are no barriers to entry,” she adds. “You just set yourself up for success year-round.” 

Keep scrolling for the rest of Shearer and Teplin’s must-haves to keep a car organized. 

Naked Juice Green Machine

Walmart Naked Juice Green Machine

Walmart

Sy Compact Travel Umbrella, $12

Amazon SY COMPACT Travel Umbrella

Amazon

Bluehills Premium Soft Travel Blanket and Pillow, $22 (Save $10)

Amazon BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow

Amazon

Cartman 39-Piece Tool Set, $22

Amazon Cartman 39 Piece Tool Set

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Roanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This ‘Light, Compact, and Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum Is $80 Off at Amazon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24
Best New Cardigans, Sweaters, And Sweatshirts At Amazon Tout
The Best New Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Fall at Amazon Start at Just $10
Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24
Weekend Sales tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend: Lululemon Sneakers, Wayfair Furniture, Pet Essentials, and More
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Scoured Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet to Find the Best Deals — and These Picks Start at $4
Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October— What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Tout
This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
Handbag Storage Solution Tout
This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8
Movers and Shakers Roundup: Handy Kitchen Gadgets Tout
The 14 Best Deals on Trending Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $8
Maidenform Bra tout
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Tout
This $365 Best-Selling Roomba That ‘Vacuums Better Than a Person’ Is Just $210 Today
Flared Leggs tout
These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
MEGHAN MARKLE STRIPED DINNER DRESS TOUT
Meghan Markle’s Date Outfit with Prince Harry Was a Strapless Dress in Her Go-To Pattern — Get the Look from $30
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10
Rustic Furniture Deals Tout
Rustic Furniture Is Trending at Amazon — and These 12 Pieces Are Up to 55% Off
Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon