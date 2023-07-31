The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)

Heidi Pratt says the new podcast will "explore what's happening off camera and on reality TV"

Published on July 31, 2023
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California


The Hills alums Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are dropping a new round of Hollywood hot takes.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the former first couple of MTV are launching Speidi’s 16th Minute on Wednesday to give fans an inside look at reality TV.

“Heidi and I have always wanted to do a MasterClass on being famous,” Spencer tells PEOPLE of the concept behind their Ringer video podcast. “But since their people never call us back, we’re taking it to this podcast which will be both educational and free for you to listen to. A win for everyone! We can’t wait to share this with you!”

The pair will “dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame as well as revisiting nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts” according to the network. 

In the trailer for Speidi’s 16th Minute, Heidi says fans “may know us as being the villains from The Hills” and her husband of 14 years cuts in: “Villains? What? Who wrote this? The heroes from The Hills, the people that carried the show.”

The couple — who starred on the original MTV series for six seasons from 2006 to 2010 and returned for the revival The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 — promises to bring reality show secrets to the new podcast.

“We'll explore what's happening off camera and on reality TV, what's happening outside the fame of a paparazzi photo and more from the side of Hollywood and entertainment that you don't get to see,” Heidi says.

Spencer adds, “And, we'll talk with some of our friends — gonna have to find those — insiders and media personalities to get all the dirt on how some of our favorite pop culture moments came to be.”

On the first episode, Heidi, 36, and Spencer, 39, will be joined by anonymous gossip blogger DeuxMoi to chat about her rise to fame, her favorite celebrity stories and how she determines what to cover.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag arrive on November 18, 2009
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag arrive on November 18, 2009. Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Pratts, whom fans dubbed "Speidi," rocketed to fame on The Hills once Spencer joined in season 2 and stood in polar opposition to Heidi's best friend Lauren Conrad. By the season 3 premiere, Conrad placed the blame for a sex tape rumor about her on the couple, and her friendship with Heidi was irreparably damaged (signaled by the former Laguna Beach star uttering the most famous line of the hit series t Heidi: "You know what you did!").

Since the show, the couple have since expanded their family to include Ryker, 8 months, and older brother Gunner, 5.

Heidi Montag, Gunner Stone, and Spencer Pratt attend Disney On Ice at STAPLES Center Los Angeles at Staples Center on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Heidi Montag, Gunner Stone, and Spencer Pratt attend Disney On Ice at STAPLES Center Los Angeles at Staples Center on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/Getty

Heidi opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about how their relationship had evolved over the years.

“We have a much deeper understanding and love for each other now,” said Heidi ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings. “We’ve been through so much.”

Spencer added, “When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous. But here we are, 10 years later. The [best] thing we ever did is be together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Ringer’s Speidi’s 16th Minute premieres Wednesday, with new episodes dropping each week. Audio episodes will be available on numerous podcast platforms with video episodes exclusively on Spotify. 

