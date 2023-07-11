Amazon’s Best-Selling Sports Bra with More Than 23,000 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $23 Right Now

Shoppers wear it for working out, lounging, and traveling

Published on July 11, 2023

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

You know those scorching summer days when you can’t bear to wear anything other than a sports bra and shorts? Yeah, we’re in the thick of them. If you’re sweating through bras left and right, consider adding this customer-loved pick to your rotation while it’s on sale at Amazon.

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra is Amazon’s best-selling sports bra, and right now, for Prime Day 2023, it’s on sale. That means you can snag the popular pick with more than 23,000 five-star ratings for just $23 while the sale lasts. Choose between 25 solid colors, or take it from shoppers who are “obsessed”: You’re going to want more than one of these.

Womenâs Longline Sports Bra

Amazon

It’s easy to see why thousands of shoppers have given the longline sports bra their seal of approval: Made with a lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, the sports bra will keep you cool on the go, whether you’re working out or running errands. Thanks to its length, which falls just above the belly button, you can comfortably wear the sports bra as a tank top without feeling too exposed. The scoop neckline is ultra-flattering and the thick, soft straps won’t dig into your shoulders.

The removable pads offer additional support and are “thick enough to provide good coverage,” according to one reviewer, but you can easily pull them out if you prefer to go without. Another buyer claimed that the sports bra “does wonders” for their boobs. “They look so perky and it holds them nicely.”

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon

Wear the padded sports bra with tennis skirts on the courts, biker shorts while running errands, and leggings while lounging at home in the blissful air conditioning. It also makes for a great base layer when traveling — throw a sweatshirt on top when it gets chilly on the plane, and rock it solo while walking through the airport. As one reviewer put it, you’ll likely “live in them all summer,” no matter what you’re doing.

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon

Customers claim that the material on the longline sports bra is “silky smooth,” so much so that some shoppers are even wearing it to sleep. Many buyers have bought the sports bra in multiple colors — and they keep coming back for more. 

Take a cue from the thousands of thumbs up and best-seller status, and stock up on this sports bra while it’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

Amazon

