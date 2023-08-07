Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Keep Buying These 'Super Flattering' Amazon Joggers, and They're on Sale for Under $30 Today "Perfect for daily wear" By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There are few wardrobe staples quite like a go-to pair of joggers. When you find that pair that’s just right, you can wear them nearly everywhere, from your morning walk to afternoon yoga or curled up on the couch. And if you manage to find a pair that’s cozy as well as stylish, joggers can even be dressed up. The Gym People Joggers are perfect for all of that and more, and they’re on sale at Amazon, with prices starting at $29.The tapered pants are made from polyamide and spandex, and the fabric has a four-way stretch for a comfortable, yet not too clingy, fit. The joggers come in six sizes ranging from XS to XXL, all of which have an elastic waistband that brings in a bit of a slimming effect thanks to the wider elastic that lays flat against the midsection. They also have two side pockets ideal for stashing keys, a cell phone, or cash if you’re on the go. The Gym People Joggers, $29 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $29 There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 15 Are the Best by Far Take your pick from 16 colors, including classic black and dark gray, and options like bright pink (for a take on the Barbiecore trend) and dark blue if you feel like adding a splash of color to your wardrobe. They’ve earned more than 12,900 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, and shoppers are loving the Amazon bestsellers so much, they’re buying multiple pairs. Plus, many impressed reviewers shared they even prefer them over higher-end options.As one reviewer pointed out, the joggers are “super flattering,” “buttery soft,” and “perfect for daily wear.” An additional customer, who gave the pants a perfect rating, shared that the bottoms were “better than expected,” and added, “They are [dressier] than sweatpants, not clingy like leggings, the material is sturdy, and the length fits me perfectly.” Don’t miss your chance to grab a pair or two of The Gym People Joggesr while they’re on sale. Keep scrolling for more colors below. The Gym People Joggers, $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 The Gym People Joggers, $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 7 One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — Starting at $26 The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including Discounts on Apple, Dyson, and Bose The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3