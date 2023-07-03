'The Good Place' Cast Reunites at a Ted Danson-Hosted Sleepover: 'Love Each Other'

Ted Danson’s latest sleepover was far from The Bad Place.

The cast of The Good Place just reunited for a pajama night and sleepover at the Cheers alum’s house, and Jameela Jamil let fans in on the evening for a mental health boost.

“THOUGHT YOU MIGHT NEED THIS PICTURE OF OUR GOOD PLACE CAST SLEEP OVER AT TED AND MARY'S FOR YOUR MENTAL HEALTH BECAUSE THE WORLD IS AWFUL AND WE NEED TO SEE PEOPLE LOVE EACH OTHER IN PYJAMAS SOMETIMES,” she captioned the photo.

In it, The Good Place actors D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper and, of course, Danson posed with their partners and pups for a group photo.

Kristen Bell was notably absent, but Jamil made it clear she received an invite.

When a fan questioned why Bell, 42, wasn’t in the pic, Jamil, 37, answered: “She was busy and is the only one of us with babieeeees.”

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

This isn’t the first time the cast has reunited. The show wrapped up its run on NBC in 2020 after four seasons full of literally hellish plot twists, but the cast's off-screen friendships have continued to flourish.

Bell joined Carden and Jackson Harper, both 43, for a mini-reunion in May in New York City.

"Lunch with my loves 💛💛💛," Carden captioned a photo of the trio. Even Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, got involved in the comments. “Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present," wrote the 48-year-old Armchair Expert podcast host.

This also wasn’t the first sleepover Danson, 75, has thrown in honor of the series.

As The Good Place ended, Danson shared details of another cast slumber party. “Mary [Steenburgen, my wife] had everyone come over and we had a sleepover,” he said on Today at the time. “It makes a party even better when you can wake up, have a coffee and reminisce.”



The Good Place can be streamed in full on Apple TV+.

