Everything to Know About 'The Golden Bachelor'

ABC is giving Bachelor Nation a mature makeover with a brand-new series titled The Golden Bachelor.

Described as a celebration of "the golden years," the spinoff show gives “one hopeless romantic a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," per a release from the network.

The new show was officially confirmed in May 2023, followed by the announcement of its 72-year-old star, Gerry Turner, shortly after.

Now, fans are getting the first look at the 22 women vying for Turner’s heart. Ranging from 60 to 75, the cast list includes women from all different backgrounds, including the mother of a former Bachelor star and the ex-wife of a retired baseball player.

From the cast list to the release date, here’s everything to know about the new series The Golden Bachelor.

Who is starring on The Golden Bachelor?

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The new series stars Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower from Hudson, Indiana. According to the network, the father-of-two is a “hopeless romantic” looking for someone to “share the sunset years of life." He also has two granddaughters: Charlee and Payton.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Turner said he was pushed to join the show by his two daughters, Angie and Jenny, after their mother, Turner’s wife, died.

"It’s never too late to fall in love again," Turner said at the time. "Don't give up, there's always possibilities."

Before becoming the first Golden Bachelor, Turner was a restaurateur, though he is now retired. He also has a number of hobbies that he is excited to share with a loved one, according to the bio on the show's site: “He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

Who are the contestants on The Golden Bachelor?

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

On Aug. 30, ABC unveiled the full list of women ranging from 60 to 75 hoping to make a connection with Turner. Among the 22 contestants include The Bachelor alum Matt James’ mother, Patty, as well as Susan Noles, the ex-wife of retired baseball player Dickie Noles, per Screen Rant.

Who is hosting The Golden Bachelor?

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Like The Bachelor and Bachelorette, the new series will also be hosted by Jesse Palmer. The former NFL player and Bachelor star officially took over hosting duties in 2021 following Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise.

Is there a teaser for The Golden Bachelor?

A handful of teasers have been released since Turner’s casting. In July, ABC released a teaser that introduced fans to the new Bachelor, and in August, they shared another teaser that previewed all the women competing for his heart.

“Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love - and perhaps even themselves - in the process,” the teaser introducing the contestants reads.

When will The Golden Bachelor premiere?

The new series is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping weekly. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.