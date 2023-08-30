Meet Gerry Turner's 22 ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ladies — Including a Mom of a Former Bachelor!

The first season of 'The Golden Bachelor' premieres Sept. 28 on ABC

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 30, 2023 12:10PM EDT

Bachelor Nation has its first group of suitors over 60!

On Wednesday, ABC announced the batch of 22 women who will be vying for the heart of the first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner when the series premieres next month.

Turner, 72, finds himself looking for love again after the death of his wife and high school sweetheart, Toni.

“For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay [with this],” Turner said on Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’”

Turner’s daughters with Toni, Angie and Jenny, signed him up for the show. The widower knows he won’t find another love like the one he had with Toni, but he doesn’t expect to find that.

“I don't think that's what I'm looking for,” he told Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette season 20’s Men Tell All special. “What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I look for when I was in high school and college.”

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Ladies, Group Shot

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

In a preview for the upcoming season, Turner did, however, joke about who he hoped to meet on the show. “Best case scenario is that I find out that Helen Mirren is on the market and she’s really happy to be on the Golden Bachelor,” Turner said.

While the 78-year-old British actress hasn’t signed on for the ABC dating show, 22 other women have. Meet the hopefuls below — and see if you recognize a familiar face from a previous Bachelor season.

01 of 22

Anna, 61

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Anna

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey

Fun Facts:
—Anna spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market
—When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.
—Anna loves anything dark chocolate — especially lava cakes!

02 of 22

April, 65

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, April

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida

Fun Facts:
—April has a discreetly hidden tattoo of her nickname “Presh.”
—April dreams of writing a bestselling book.
—Finding pennies out and about brings April so much joy.

03 of 22

Christina, 73

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Christina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Purchasing Manager from Sierra Madre, California

Fun Facts:
—Christina’s first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964.
—Christina loves a good dude ranch.
—Christina prefers to drive stick shift.

04 of 22

Edith, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Edith

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Realtor from Downey, California

Fun Facts:
—Edith is building an ADU in her backyard, and she is the project manager.
—Edith doesn’t do cold. Ever.
—Edith makes beautiful hand-painted birthday cards.

05 of 22

Ellen, 71

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Ellen

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Teacher from Delray Beach, Florida

Fun Facts:
—Ellen dreams of going to Africa on safari.
—Ellen loves dancing despite her two left feet.
—Ellen idolizes Michelle Obama.

06 of 22

Faith, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Faith

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

High School Teacher from Benton City, Washington

Fun Facts:
—Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains.
—Faith would love to be in a band.
—Faith hates technology that doesn't consistently work.

07 of 22

Jeanie, 65

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Jeanie

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth


Retired Project Manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee

Fun Facts:
—Jeanie is a certified scuba diver.
—Jeanie’s favorite color is neon.
—Going to the Super Bowl is at the top of Jeanie’s bucket list.

08 of 22

Joan, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Joan

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Private School Administrator from Rockland, Maryland

Fun Facts:
—Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine.
—Joan enjoys historical museums.
—Joan’s favorite food is a big, juicy burger! 

09 of 22

Kathy, 70

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Kathy

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Educational Consultant from Austin

Fun Facts:
—Kathy has been to three continents and hopes to go to all seven.
—Kathy has two adorable geriatric cats.
—Kathy is OBSESSED with Christmas.

10 of 22

Leslie, 64

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Leslie

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Fitness Instructor from Minneapolis

Fun Facts:
—Leslie absolutely hates mice.
—Leslie is a former aerobics champion.
Lady Gaga and Post Malone are at the top of Leslie’s Best Concerts Ever list.

11 of 22

Maria, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Maria

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Health and Wellness Director from Teaneck, New Jersey

Fun Facts:
—Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try!
—Maria’s favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year-old Grand Marnier.
—Maria loves Valentine’s Day.

12 of 22

Marina, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Marina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Educator from Los Angeles

Fun Facts:
—Marina has not one, not two, but THREE master’s degrees.
—Marina doesn’t stand in lines.
—Marina enjoys reading biographies and medical nonfiction.

13 of 22

Nancy, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Nancy

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Interior Designer from Alexandria, Virginia

Fun Facts:
—Nancy loves a good rom-com.
—Nancy is a dancing machine, but only at weddings.
—Nancy is a Bruce Springsteen stan.

14 of 22

Natascha, 60

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Natasha

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker from New York City

Fun Facts:
—Natascha enjoys relaxing in Central Park.
—Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback.
—Natascha's favorite thing to do on a date is laugh.

15 of 22

Pamela, 75

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Pamela

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Salon Owner from Aurora, Illinois

Fun Facts:
—Pamela loves a backyard BBQ.
—Pamela can’t get enough Judge Judy in her life.
—Pamela loves to cuddle.

16 of 22

Patty, 70

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Patty

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Retired Real Estate Professional from Durham, North Carolina

Fun Facts:
—Patty is an avid sailor.
—Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same.
—Patty can’t start her day without a cup of coffee.
—Patty is the mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

17 of 22

Peggy, 69

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Peggy

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Dental Hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut

Fun Facts:
—Peggy has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby.
—Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.
—Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast.

18 of 22

Renee, 67

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Renee

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Chicago

Fun Facts:
—Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles.
—Renee loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.
—Renee doesn’t enjoy fishy tasting fish.

19 of 22

Sandra, 75

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Sandra

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth


Retired Executive Assistant from Doraville, Georgia

Fun Facts:
—Sandra says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in “the mood.”
—Sandra is very proud of her high credit score.
—Sandra has 32 favorite NFL teams, AKA she loves all of them.

20 of 22

Susan, 66

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Susan

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Wedding Officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania

Fun Facts:
—Susan has a pair of pink go-go boots that she LOVES.
—Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.
—Susan loves eating leftovers from the night before.

21 of 22

Sylvia, 64

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Sylvia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth


Public Affairs Consultant from Los Angeles

Fun Facts:
—Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume.
—Sylvia enjoys lifting small weights.
—Sylvia makes a famous pistachio cake.

22 of 22

Theresa, 69

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR, Theresa

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth


Financial Services Professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Fun Facts:
—Theresa loves to sing … alone in her car.
—Theresa taught herself all about the stock market.
—Theresa loves ‘70s rock, both soft and hard.

The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

