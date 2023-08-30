Entertainment TV Meet Gerry Turner's 22 ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ladies — Including a Mom of a Former Bachelor! The first season of 'The Golden Bachelor' premieres Sept. 28 on ABC By Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 12:10PM EDT Trending Videos Bachelor Nation has its first group of suitors over 60! On Wednesday, ABC announced the batch of 22 women who will be vying for the heart of the first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner when the series premieres next month. Turner, 72, finds himself looking for love again after the death of his wife and high school sweetheart, Toni. “For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay [with this],” Turner said on Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’” Turner’s daughters with Toni, Angie and Jenny, signed him up for the show. The widower knows he won’t find another love like the one he had with Toni, but he doesn’t expect to find that. “I don't think that's what I'm looking for,” he told Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette season 20’s Men Tell All special. “What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I look for when I was in high school and college.” ABC/Ricky Middlesworth In a preview for the upcoming season, Turner did, however, joke about who he hoped to meet on the show. “Best case scenario is that I find out that Helen Mirren is on the market and she’s really happy to be on the Golden Bachelor,” Turner said. While the 78-year-old British actress hasn’t signed on for the ABC dating show, 22 other women have. Meet the hopefuls below — and see if you recognize a familiar face from a previous Bachelor season. Love PEOPLE and big savings? Subscribe to the magazine for 75% off and stay up to date on the latest juicy celebrity news and compelling human interest stories. 01 of 22 Anna, 61 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey Fun Facts:—Anna spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market—When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.—Anna loves anything dark chocolate — especially lava cakes! 02 of 22 April, 65 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida Fun Facts:—April has a discreetly hidden tattoo of her nickname “Presh.”—April dreams of writing a bestselling book.—Finding pennies out and about brings April so much joy. 03 of 22 Christina, 73 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Purchasing Manager from Sierra Madre, California Fun Facts:—Christina’s first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964.—Christina loves a good dude ranch.—Christina prefers to drive stick shift. 04 of 22 Edith, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Realtor from Downey, CaliforniaFun Facts:—Edith is building an ADU in her backyard, and she is the project manager.—Edith doesn’t do cold. Ever.—Edith makes beautiful hand-painted birthday cards. 05 of 22 Ellen, 71 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Teacher from Delray Beach, Florida Fun Facts:—Ellen dreams of going to Africa on safari.—Ellen loves dancing despite her two left feet.—Ellen idolizes Michelle Obama. 06 of 22 Faith, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth High School Teacher from Benton City, Washington Fun Facts:—Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains.—Faith would love to be in a band.—Faith hates technology that doesn't consistently work. 07 of 22 Jeanie, 65 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Project Manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee Fun Facts:—Jeanie is a certified scuba diver.—Jeanie’s favorite color is neon.—Going to the Super Bowl is at the top of Jeanie’s bucket list. 08 of 22 Joan, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Private School Administrator from Rockland, Maryland Fun Facts:—Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine.—Joan enjoys historical museums.—Joan’s favorite food is a big, juicy burger! 09 of 22 Kathy, 70 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Educational Consultant from Austin Fun Facts:—Kathy has been to three continents and hopes to go to all seven.—Kathy has two adorable geriatric cats.—Kathy is OBSESSED with Christmas. 10 of 22 Leslie, 64 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Fitness Instructor from Minneapolis Fun Facts:—Leslie absolutely hates mice.—Leslie is a former aerobics champion.—Lady Gaga and Post Malone are at the top of Leslie’s Best Concerts Ever list. 11 of 22 Maria, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Health and Wellness Director from Teaneck, New Jersey Fun Facts:—Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try!—Maria’s favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year-old Grand Marnier.—Maria loves Valentine’s Day. 12 of 22 Marina, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Educator from Los Angeles Fun Facts:—Marina has not one, not two, but THREE master’s degrees.—Marina doesn’t stand in lines.—Marina enjoys reading biographies and medical nonfiction. 13 of 22 Nancy, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Interior Designer from Alexandria, Virginia Fun Facts:—Nancy loves a good rom-com.—Nancy is a dancing machine, but only at weddings.—Nancy is a Bruce Springsteen stan. 14 of 22 Natascha, 60 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker from New York City Fun Facts:—Natascha enjoys relaxing in Central Park.—Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback.—Natascha's favorite thing to do on a date is laugh. 15 of 22 Pamela, 75 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Salon Owner from Aurora, Illinois Fun Facts:—Pamela loves a backyard BBQ.—Pamela can’t get enough Judge Judy in her life.—Pamela loves to cuddle. 16 of 22 Patty, 70 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Real Estate Professional from Durham, North Carolina Fun Facts:—Patty is an avid sailor.—Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same.—Patty can’t start her day without a cup of coffee.—Patty is the mother of former Bachelor Matt James. 17 of 22 Peggy, 69 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Dental Hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut Fun Facts:—Peggy has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby.—Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.—Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast. 18 of 22 Renee, 67 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Chicago Fun Facts:—Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles.—Renee loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.—Renee doesn’t enjoy fishy tasting fish. 19 of 22 Sandra, 75 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Retired Executive Assistant from Doraville, Georgia Fun Facts:—Sandra says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in “the mood.”—Sandra is very proud of her high credit score.—Sandra has 32 favorite NFL teams, AKA she loves all of them. 20 of 22 Susan, 66 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Wedding Officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania Fun Facts:—Susan has a pair of pink go-go boots that she LOVES.—Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.—Susan loves eating leftovers from the night before. 21 of 22 Sylvia, 64 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Public Affairs Consultant from Los Angeles Fun Facts:—Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume.—Sylvia enjoys lifting small weights.—Sylvia makes a famous pistachio cake. 22 of 22 Theresa, 69 ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Financial Services Professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey Fun Facts:—Theresa loves to sing … alone in her car.—Theresa taught herself all about the stock market.—Theresa loves ‘70s rock, both soft and hard. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.