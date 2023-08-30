Meet Gerry Turner's 22 ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ladies — Including a Mom of a Former Bachelor!

Bachelor Nation has its first group of suitors over 60!

On Wednesday, ABC announced the batch of 22 women who will be vying for the heart of the first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner when the series premieres next month.

Turner, 72, finds himself looking for love again after the death of his wife and high school sweetheart, Toni.

“For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay [with this],” Turner said on Good Morning America last month. “But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’”

Turner’s daughters with Toni, Angie and Jenny, signed him up for the show. The widower knows he won’t find another love like the one he had with Toni, but he doesn’t expect to find that.

“I don't think that's what I'm looking for,” he told Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette season 20’s Men Tell All special. “What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I look for when I was in high school and college.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

In a preview for the upcoming season, Turner did, however, joke about who he hoped to meet on the show. “Best case scenario is that I find out that Helen Mirren is on the market and she’s really happy to be on the Golden Bachelor,” Turner said.

While the 78-year-old British actress hasn’t signed on for the ABC dating show, 22 other women have. Meet the hopefuls below — and see if you recognize a familiar face from a previous Bachelor season.

