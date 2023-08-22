The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'

The Game's little girl is enjoying a big birthday.

On Monday, the rapper, 43, penned a pair of emotional Instagram posts as he celebrated daughter California "Cali" Dream turning 13.

"I’m late on posting this am because every time I’ve thought of you this morning my eyes swelled up with tears. If I could have one wish… it would be to go back in the past & relive all of the moments we’ve shared together just to hold the little you a lot tighter," he began his first caption.

Looking back at how fast the time passed and sharing some memories of his little girl, the rapper wrote, "Where is my 3-year-old word for word Beyoncé song singing daughter who would get mad when anyone would interrupt her ?? If she’s somewhere in there still, please tell her I miss her dearly & all the time we spent together. I know I can’t go back so all I have is the memories.. & what beautiful ones we made."

Noting he had to pause for more tears, he continued, "I want you to know that there is nothing on the earth I love more than you California Dream. You are my lifeline & my every waking day is another chance to be an even greater father to you than the day before. My only daughter, my heart & of course my soul. My best friend & absolute 'twin,' I adore you."

"I’m proud of you & words cannot describe all of the emotion I feel whenever I have a moment to reflect on our journey together," the proud dad added. "Our endless love… our journey together past, present & future is my biggest joy in life baby. You are my sun, my moon, my stars, my universe.. & currently my hurricane & my earthquake. I love you Cali & I know I say it every single time I look into your eyes or hear your voice… but its only because loving you has been the highlight of my life."



In a later post, he shared photos of himself with Cali over the years, writing, "Okay, I’m back with more 13th bday love for my best friend/twin."



"I love you with everything God gave me & there will never be a second, minute, hour, day, week, month or year that I will not be right by your side…. Especially on days you need it the most," he wrote.



"Being your father is my absolute favorite thing to do in life. I just love it so much & I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for what we’ve built over the last 13 years. You are the perfect daughter for me. I thank God for you every chance I get. You are my world. Period."

Cali Dream with dad The Game at Drake concert. The Game/Instagram

That night, The Game treated Cali and a friend to go see Drake in concert, with the girls posing on the back of a golf cart as they navigate the backstage area. Later, Cali can be seen dancing in the crowd.

Along with Cali, The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor) is also dad to King Justice, 16, both of whom he shares with ex Tiffney Cambridge. The Game is also dad to son Harlem Caron, 20, with ex Aleska Jordan.

