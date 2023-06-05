The Fugees Reunite at Lauryn Hill's 2023 Roots Picnic Set Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing

The Fugees' Pras Michel is facing up to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of conspiring to help China influence the U.S. government

Published on June 5, 2023
Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic
The Fugees.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Ready or not, here come The Fugees — in what could be one of their last performances as a trio for quite some time.

During Lauryn Hill's set at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, she brought out fellow Fugees' members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel to perform some of the group's classic songs — as Michel, 50, awaits sentencing after being found guilty of conspiring to help China influence the U.S. government.

Hill, 48, was a headliner at the annual festival, and after she performed a series of songs from her 1998 The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, she was joined by Jean, 53, and Michel.

Marking The Fugees' first reunion since a 2021 performance at Global Citizen Live in New York City, the Grammy-winning rap group delivered renditions of their hits "How Many Mics," "Ready or Not," "Killing Me Softly" and "Fu-Gee-La."

The group could have some trouble organizing another reunion in the foreseeable future, as Michel currently faces up to 20 years in prison following his guilty verdict.

In late April, he appeared in a Washington, D.C. federal court while guilty verdicts were read out on 10 criminal counts related to an international conspiracy to provide Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government with access to the highest levels of the U.S. government, CNN reported.

This included attempts to access former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, added CNN.

Among the criminal counts, Michel was found guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, reported The New York Times.

Prakazrel âPrasâ Michel attends TEDxWaterStreet: REIMAGINE 22 Hosted By Terrence J at iPic Theater on May 04, 2022 in New York City
Pras Michel. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

No sentencing date was set at the time, and Michel did not comment to reporters while exiting the court, according to multiple outlets.

Speaking on his client's behalf, Michel's attorney David Kenner said that he was "confident" about seeking a mistrial.

"We are extremely disappointed in that result," Kenner told reporters of the verdicts, per NBC News, "but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case. If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case. This is not over."

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Michel was given more than $100 million by Low, 41, to serve as an "unregistered backchannel campaign" to influence officials in the Trump administration — primarily with the aim of having them drop an investigation into Low and to arrange the transportation of a political dissident back to China.

Jho Low, C.E.O., Jynwel Captial Limited and Co-Director Jynwel Charitable Foundation Limited, speaks onstage during The New York Times Health For Tomorrow Conference at Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF on May 29, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Jho Low. Michael Loccisano/Getty

Low, who is currently an international fugitive, is suspected of embezzling $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, the Washington Post reported. It is believed to be one of the largest financial crimes ever recorded.

Per CNN, Michel previously testified that Low paid him $20 million in 2012 to facilitate a photograph with Obama. Prosecutors also alleged that Michel "funneled over $800,000" of Low's money to Obama's campaign via straw donors, the outlet added.

Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions were among those who testified in court during Michel's trial, which began on March 30, per the BBC.

The Academy Award winner, 48, testified to both his friendships with Michel, whom he said he met in the 1990s, and Low, whom the actor said would invite celebrities to "lavish parties" around the world, CNN reported.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)
Leonardo DiCaprio. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Low allegedly helped finance the Martin Scorsese movie Wolf of Wall Street with money from the sovereign fund, added the BBC. He also gifted DiCaprio with Marlon Brando's Best Actor Oscar for On the Waterfront, which the actor willingly returned in 2017 as the Department of Justice ramped up its investigation into the Malaysian's activities, his representatives told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

DiCaprio is not accused of any wrongdoing and reportedly testified to a grand jury regarding the investigation before Michel was indicted, reported CNN.

"Today's verdict demonstrates that anyone who engages in unlawful foreign-sponsored efforts to influence American officials, our elections, or the criminal justice system will be brought to justice," Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., an assistant attorney general with the Justice Department, told The New York Times in a statement at the time.

