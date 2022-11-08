The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop

From dramatic, structured blazers to minimalist matching sets, The Frankie Shop has it all. Read on to get the goods on this up-and-coming ready-to-wear brand.

“The Frankie Shop was born with the intention of serving working women on the go who wanted to look put together without looking too contrived – women who believe feeling good means looking like yourself,” Drevet tells PEOPLE.

The designs from this New York-born, yet Parisian-inspired company stem from Drevet herself. She sought to establish her place in the world of fashion with a blend of her French roots and post-graduate life in America. The words of Jane Birkin decorate The Frankie Shop’s site, stating “My look is a cocktail. I’m not as nicely turned out as the French, but I don’t care like the English." The same can be said about Drevet’s hard-to-pin style.

Toeing the line between European chic and New York grunge is the modern women’s workwear brand, The Frankie Shop . This tightly tailored and inventive brand was designed to celebrate the woman in charge and the powerful style accompanying her. The Frankie Shop was founded in 2014 by Gaëlle Drevet and was first brought to our attention by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber. The brand quickly became a hot commodity in the influencer space, thanks to its innovative twists on everyday apparel with oversized silhouettes and elevated workwear.

The Frankie Shop Oversized Boyfriend Blazer The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com One of the quintessential pieces in the working woman’s wardrobe is a good blazer, and Drevet knew this when creating the Frankie Oversized Boyfriend Blazer. Perfectly capable of being dressed up or down, this oversized design is made from classic suiting fabric and features a notch lapel. It has double vents in the back and a single-breasted closure — all in true menswear style. The notch lapel adds a classic touch that levels out the boxiness of the shape, nodding to a bit of traditionalism in an otherwise unconventional fit. This style is a bestseller for a reason, matching the same high-quality level across the fit, fabric, and style. Its oversized silhouette allows for chunky sweaters or thick tops to be easily layered underneath, adding to the chic look that this blazer evokes. For an easy piece of outerwear that can be thrown on for everything from errands to meetings, the Frankie Oversized Boyfriend Blazer is your new best friend. However, it's a frequently sold-out item, so if it's in stock, grab it quickly. Price at time of publish: $165 Material: Rayon, polyester | Sizes: One size | Colors: Black

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton Shirt The Frankie Shop View On Modaoperandi.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Thefrankieshop.com There’s no question that matching sets have become one of our go-to ways to dress casually but still look put-together. The Lui Organic Cotton Shirt and matching Boxer Short are the perfect way to achieve this style. This ensemble swaps the classic sweat set for a cotton button-up blouse and boxers — perfect for warmer climates and everything from boat days to dinners. While you can easily throw this set together for a cohesive look, you can also wear these pieces as separates to style with other garments. The shirt’s oversized fit is perfect for buttoning up and pairing with the matching shorts or wearing open to expose a tank or bralette underneath, while the boxers’ elastic waistband allows you to step into these shorts with ease and pair with any top or wear as a swimsuit cover-up. One set, endless possibilities. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Rayon, cotton | Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Pinstripe, Blue, Tangerine, Pale Yellow, White, Hunter Green, Chocolate, Sahara, Ice, Black, Berry, Menthe, Petal, Navy Stripe, Rose Water, Coral

The Frankie Shop John Oversized Coat The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com The John Oversized Coat is structured and here to make a statement. This purposefully oversized (and unisex) trench is perfect for everyday use, especially when you’re headed into the office or adding an element of sophistication to your outfit. This design is a take on the Mabel Blazer (with its fuzzy mohair and wool blend fabric), but it's differentiated by the angular silhouette and elevated style that’s become a signature of the brand. The exaggerated shoulder pads and lapel emphasize the upper body, creating an upside-down triangle silhouette that feels high-fashion yet wearable. The elongated sleeves can be worn long to hide your hands, exposing only a chic bag, or pushed up to create a slouchy look. You can also take this coat from the fall to winter months with the art of layering, as the lined interior and woolen fabric help trap heat and keep you warm. Grab this oversized style for all of the wintry activities to come. Price at time of publish: $750 Material: Wool, mohair, nylon | Sizes: XS/S, M/L | Colors: Camel, Black, Birch

The Frankie Shop Eva Padded Shoulder Muscle T-Shirt The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com The Frankie Shop is not one for boring basics, which is why they took the high road (literally, with the addition of shoulder pads) when it came to their white t-shirts. The Eva Padded Shoulder Muscle T-Shirt is the “cool girl’s” basic tee — a traditional cotton fabric, but with drop armholes and padded shoulders that create an hourglass shape that looks fabulous when tucked into a high-waisted pair of pants. This tee is the basic t-shirt’s stylish older sister, taking a minimalistic tee-and-jeans look to the next level. You can even style this shirt under an oversized or thin layer like a blazer or flannel to give the look more shape, thanks to the top’s shoulder pads. The styling options are endless for this elevated-basics look, meaning you can easily dress this up for dinner or work or spice up your errands outfit with this unconventional piece. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White, Black

The Frankie Shop Teddy Quilted Jacket The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com A unique take on commonplace clothing is the name of Frankie’s game, and the Teddy Quilted Jacket is no exception to this standard. This unisex jacket has a wide, cape-like silhouette that features a quilted design along with contrast piping on some styles for a fun pop of color. Perfect for those transitional months, this outerwear is made to provide a little extra warmth with its lined interior and slightly puffy construction. This piece is perfect when styled with a few layers underneath, especially if it's a bit chilly outside. As this jacket is designed to be unisex, anyone can wear this coat and feel comfortable and confident in its oversized fit. Though the Teddy jacket has a casual design, its luxe quiltwork and contrast hems kick the look up a notch to make it wearable for dressier events, like work or nights out, as well. Pair this jacket with your favorite boyfriend jeans for a casual, yet cool daytime look or shrug it on over your trousers and cable-knit sweater for an elevated and effortless autumnal outfit. Price at time of publish: $285 Material: Polyester | Sizes: XS/S, M/L | Colors: Chocolate, Black, Black/Olive, Ivory/Clay, Moss Green

The Frankie Shop Jenna Cargo Joggers The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com The Frankie Shop isn’t afraid to tap into both classic and trendy styles, and they demonstrate their affluence in the world of trends with the Jenna Cargo Joggers. This slouchy cargo style can be worn high- or low-waisted thanks to the adjustable drawstring waist, and its forgiving pant legs offer a relaxed fit that’s perfect for streetwear. These easy, breezy pants can be styled in a myriad of ways because of their versatile shade of blush pink and detailed, yet casual cargo design. Its 100 percent cotton makeup calls for fair-weather styling and can be easily dressed up with a casual kitten heel or worn with a simple tank and slides for a beachy-chic vibe. Price at time of publish: $159 Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS/S, M/L | Colors: Pink

The Frankie Shop Gelso Pleated Trousers The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com Workwear takes a streetwear angle with the Gelso Pleated Trousers, an intentionally slouchy pair of dress pants that feature exaggerated pleats and elongated legs to create that relaxed look that The Frankie Shop adores. The crisp suiting fabric these trousers are made from consists of a Tencel blend, meaning these pants are partly constructed from regenerated fibers — adding a sustainable element to this pick. Due to their unlined interior, these trousers are best suited for warmer weather or transitional periods of the year, as they won’t be incredibly heat-retaining. However, this opens up the possibility of several styling options, from graphic tees and sneakers to equally oversized blazers and tops. Workwear isn’t solely for the office, and the Frankie girl knows that. Someone on the run from meetings to happy hour would appreciate these pants for their relaxed style and versatility — a trait necessary for a busy lifestyle. Price at time of publish: $199 Material: Tencel, rayon, wool | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Light Taupe Melange, Black, Dark Grey Melange, Rose

The Frankie Shop Gelso Waistcoat The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com You have the blazers and trousers to match — the only thing you're missing is a carefully crafted waistcoat. The Gelso Waistcoat is a structured vest with sharp darting and crisp welt front pockets. It has a somewhat relaxed fit, so you can wear the vest by itself or layer a thin top underneath. But don't worry about the fit being too loose or tight, for this waistcoat features a buckle in the back that can be adjusted to your preferred level of snugness while adding an interesting twist to an otherwise clean-cut look. This Tencel-blend piece is made from the same material as the Gelso Trousers, completing a matching set that can be easily worn together or styled separately for a smattering of outfit options. Whether you're pairing these pieces together for an office outing or throwing on the vest with your favorite leather pants for after-work drinks, you can feel confident in the fact that this vest not only looks professional but is totally on-trend, as well. Price at time of publish: $235 Material: Tencel, rayon, wool | Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Light Taupe Melange, Black, Dark Grey Melange, Rose

The Frankie Shop Colette Hourglass Blazer The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com In our humble opinion, no work wardrobe is complete without a statement blazer — and the Colette Hourglass Blazer is calling our names with its bell-shaped structure and sharp lapels. This blazer technically takes on the style of a riding jacket, with the addition of Victorian-esque darting placement at the waist and shoulder pads, which exaggerate the curvy silhouette that this blazer sculpts. Whether you’re layering chunky sweaters underneath or pairing slouchy pants with this blazer, the molded design ensures an hourglass silhouette no matter what is worn underneath. You can even style this blazer as a top for a more daring approach or a fun night out — perfect for the professional who wants to edge up their wardrobe (while off the clock, of course). Whether pairing this blazer with dressy trousers or casual cargos, you’ll be adding an element of surprise with this shapely piece. Price at time of publish: $289 Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS/S, M/L | Colors: Black, Camel



The Frankie Shop Hanna Silky Oversized Blouse The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com Another staple in anyone’s wardrobe is a white button-up shirt, and extra points if it’s as silky-smooth as the Hanna Silky Oversized Blouse. But this top doesn’t adhere to the typical pattern of a button-up blouse, for its construction is much more relaxed and updated (in true Frankie fashion). The fit is meant to be fairly oversized and accentuated by the drop shoulders, which gives off the look of wearing a men’s shirt in several sizes larger than your own (but with the right dimensions for your body). This blouse gets its satiny texture thanks to rayon fabric, which keeps the shirt light and airy for warm-weather days. It’s thin enough to be layered as well, meaning you can throw on a chunky sweater or sweater vest to create a corporate-chic look as the weather gets cooler. Style this blouse slightly undone at the neck with ultra-high-waisted trousers to take an updated spin on the button-down and work pant dress code, or pair with your favorite pair of jeans to make the look more informal. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: Rayon | Sizes: XS/S, M/L | Colors: White

The Frankie Shop Bea Blazer The Frankie Shop View On Farfetch.com View On Modaoperandi.com View On Mytheresa.com The Bea Suit, which consists of the Bea Blazer and Bea Suit Pants, is delightfully oversized. Often purchased together, these two pieces can be combined to create a look that’s not only sure to make a statement in the workplace, but it will turn heads on the crosswalks, as well. The blazer features a boxy fit, double-button front closures, and peak lapels, and is one of the few jacket designs to lack shoulder pads — further adding to the droopy, oversized effect that the designers were going for. The pants include a high waist, front pleats, and straight-leg silhouette to offer a classic style to balance out the larger jacket. Both styles are made from mid-weight suiting fabric with a bit of stretch and have relaxed designs, allowing for room for layers underneath. While you can easily style this blazer and pants set separately with equally oversized pieces, you can also create harmony by pairing the boxy blazer with form-fitting pants or the trousers with a tighter top. But rules are for the fashion fearful — style however your heart desires. Price at time of publish: $345 Material: Polyester and spandex | Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Melon, Black, Midnight Blue, Chocolate, Dark Espresso, Charcoal, Kelly Green, Mustard, Grey, Latte, White, Sage, Fuschia, Cobalt