'The Flash' Star Sasha Calle Says Henry Cavill Praised Her Supergirl Performance: 'That Meant the World'

"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?' And he was like, 'Absolutely,' " Sasha Calle said

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 31, 2023 12:28 PM
SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Henry Cavill, as Superman
Sasha Calle in The Flash (2023); Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel (2013). Photo:

Courtesy of Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Henry Cavill enjoyed Sasha Calle's Super performance.

The actress plays Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, in the new movie The Flash, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said she asked former Superman actor Cavill his thoughts on her performance after he'd seen the film.

"I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug," said Calle, 27. "You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience."

"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?' And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job,' " she continued. "I think, to me, that meant the world, because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel."

EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash andÂ SASHAÂ CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âTHE FLASH,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Cavill, 40, who first played Clark Kent/Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, confirmed in December that he would no longer play the big-screen superhero.

In his Instagram post at the time, he said he has "respect" for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

He added to fans, "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

In February, after a Flash trailer introduced her character, Calle wrote on Instagram about the impact the role had on her.

"This is so so wild! It’s so beautiful and exciting to finally share this with you all! I have fallen deeply in love with Supergirl," she wrote. "Getting to know her and feel her has been one of my greatest honors. This moment is so so special. I love you all. ... If there’s anything Supergirl has taught me, it’s HOPE. Anything is possible. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!!"

Last month, Gunn, who is writing and directing an upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, teased to Variety what he's looking for in the next actor who will portray his Superman.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," he said. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

The Flash is in theaters June 16.

