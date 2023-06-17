'The Flash': All the Wild A-List Cameos Revealed (Spoiler Alert!)

Warning: Spoilers for The Flash follow...

Michael Keaton reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns in the new blockbuster The Flash. Luckily for DC Comics fans, Keaton isn't the only familiar name to make an appearance in the Ezra Miller-led film.

The plot of The Flash, which sees the titular superhero go back in time to uncover the truth behind his mother's murder, delves into the DC multiverse, allowing for a plethora of surprises, including some shocking cameos. Below is a complete spoiler-ridden rundown — you have been warned!

Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa

The trailers for The Flash already teased Affleck's return as Batman following the events of 2017's Justice League. What wasn't known was that most of the Justice League are also back, including Gadot's Wonder Woman and Momoa's Aquaman, the latter of whom makes a drunken cameo during a silly mid-credits sequence. Wonder Woman and her lasso of truth are responsible for one of the funniest scenes in The Flash.

George Clooney

The Flash saves the biggest shock for last when Clooney's Bruce Wayne exists a car to greet a bewildered Flash after Miller's character messes with his universe's timeline to get his dad released from prison. Clooney has long been open about his embarrassment for starring in 1997's Batman & Robin, admitting that he won't even let his wife Amal Clooney watch the film, which was slammed by critics. Ever the jokester, Clooney actually claimed he wasn't approached to star in The Flash, telling Variety in 2021, "They didn't ask me. When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by."

Christopher Reeve, George Reeves and Helen Slater

The wild multiverse sequence that closes out The Flash is sure to elicit a few tears from DC fans. Chief among the reasons is the sight of the late Christopher Reeve as Superman. His four movies — Superman, Superman II: The Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace — paved the way for Helen Slater, who starred as Supergirl in a movie spinoff. She's also featured in the extended scene, as is Superman actor George Reeves (known for 1951’s Superman and the Mole Men and the TV show it inspired, Adventures of Superman).



Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Adam West

Any DC homage wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of West, who played Batman in the iconic 1960s TV show. Footage from the classic series is featured in the multiverse sequence.

Teddy Sears

Sears also appears in the multiverse scene as the original Flash, Jay Garrick. The actor played this earlier incarnation in CW's The Flash show.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Nicolas Cage

No doubt the strangest cameo comes from none other than Nicolas Cage himself. The Oscar winner was once slated to play Superman in Tim Burton's Superman Lives, which was never produced. In The Flash, the beloved actor corrects history with an extended cameo in the multiverse sequence where his Superman is seen battling a giant alien creature.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

For no apparent reason, the Game of Thrones actor has a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, playing a man eating a pizza as The Flash whizzes by.

The Flash is now playing in theaters.







