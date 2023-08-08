Ellen Burstyn and her The Exorcist costar Linda Blair are mourning director William Friedkin after his death at 87.

Following the news of Friedkin's death Monday, both Burstyn, 90, and Blair, 64, recalled fond memories of working with the filmmaker, who helped bring both actress' careers to new heights when he cast them as a mother-daughter duo in the iconic 1973 horror film.

“My friend Bill Friedkin was an original; smart, cultured, fearless and wildly talented," Burstyn told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "On the set, he knew what he wanted, would go to any length to get it and was able to let it go if he saw something better happening. He was undoubtedly a genius.”

Blair further memorialized Friedkin in an Instagram post shared Monday night, featuring a number throwback pictures of herself with the filmmaker on the film's set and at events in recent years. In a caption, she referenced Sidney Poitier's 1967 film To Sir, With Love as she wondered, "How do you put into words appreciation to the person that changed your life forever, along with the world?"



"Billy Friedken was a game changer, thought outside the box, was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and extraordinary imagery that electrified colleagues and moviegoers alike and remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry," Blair wrote in the caption to her post.

She went on to assert that "every actor wanted to work with him" as she recalled how she collaborated with Friedkin at 13 years old for The Exorcist. Blair famously played Regan MacNeil, a teen girl who becomes possessed by a demon in the award-winning horror movie.

Actress Ellen Burstyn (L) and director William Friedkin attend Burstyn's celebration of the release of her memoirs, "Lessons in Becoming Myself", at the Chateau Marmont on November 3, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty

Blair complimented Friedkin's directing abilities in her post and his desire to use "ground breaking special effects to ensure my performance was nothing less than shocking and unforgettable."



"He was my director, friend, and protector. It was an honor to know him and I am deeply saddened at this time," Blair finished in her caption. "He changed my life forever, along with the world through my performance, and all my performances throughout my career."

Friedkin's wife, former producer and studio executive Sherry Lansing, confirmed Friedkin's death to THR on Monday. The director was also known for his 1972 movie The French Connection, for which he won the Best Director Oscar for at the 1972 Academy Awards.



The filmmaker's death comes just months before Burstyn will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil for a long-awaited sequel to The Exorcist, titled The Exorcist: Believer. The new movie is directed by Halloween Ends filmmaker David Gordon Green and also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd and Jennifer Nettles.



Blair clarified back in 2021 that she would not return as Regan for the sequel, writing on Twitter at the time that she appreciated "the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

