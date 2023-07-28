‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Haunted House Is Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Universal is bringing the terrifying world of 'The Exorcist: Believer' to Orlando and Los Angeles

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Updated on July 28, 2023 04:11PM EDT
(from left) Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green.
Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer. Photo:

Universal Pictures

Universal is bringing the terrifying world of The Exorcist to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Los Angeles.

Inspired by The Exorcist: Believer an upcoming sequel to the groundbreaking horror classic, to be released on Oct. 13 — the attraction “will unleash an entirely new level of terror to Halloween Horror Nights,” according to a press release by Universal Studios.

Visitors will be able to explore the haunted house on Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and on Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The backdrop takes place in a Haiti, “where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S.,” the release says.

Discovered three days later, the now-possessed girls require an exorcist to save them — and “everyone who comes in contact with them, including the unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls,” per the release.

As PEOPLE previously reported, The Last of Us will also make its way to Florida and California on the same dates in the form of a zombie apocalypse. 

Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green.
Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green.

Anne Marie Fox/Universal Pictures

Visitors will get to witness a dystopian world inspired by Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s popular video game, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The game gained more attention after HBO adapted it into a series in January starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

As a deadly fungus outbreak spreads quickly, visitors will have to act like Joel and Ellie and try to stay alive among the horrifying Infected — such as the Runners, Stalkers and Clickers — and the vicious humans who are the Hunters. The experience will feature some well-known locations from the game, such as the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the deserted Hotel Grand and spooky tunnels around every corner.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup," Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann says in the press release from Universal Studios. "It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well.”

But the screams don’t stop there. Stranger Things villain Vecna will be an attraction on Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and on Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood as well, as reported by PEOPLE

The haunted house will transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they “will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world,” according to a press release.

The theme will be centered on the “mind-bending twists and supernatural terror” of Stranger Things season 4, which followed heroes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Max (Sadie Sink) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) among others in their battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Those same characters will also be featured in the haunted house. 

“In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red mindscape, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse,” Universal said in the press release.

John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in the release, “From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights.”

