The Eagles Perform 2-song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden

The Eagles kicked off their farewell tour, “The Long Goodbye,” at Madison Square Garden on Thursday with a 2-song homage to friend Jimmy Buffett, who died last week at 76.

Before the band — which features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey — launched into performing “Come Monday” and “Fins” by Buffett, a video shared on YouTube of the night showed guitarist Joe Walsh opening up about his “dear friend” to the audience.

“Last weekend, we lost a dear friend and the world lost a musical icon — our dear friend Jimmy Buffet. Jimmy Buffet is now sailing on the cosmic ocean having that cheeseburger with Glenn and Randy,” guitarist Joe Walsh said center stage to a cheering crowd, in reference to Randy Meisner and Glenn Frey, who died in 2023 and 2016, respectively.

“We always liked to say, we always laughed and said, ‘We survived the '70s together.’ And the '80s were rough, too,” Walsh added. “Jimmy was one of the hardest working men I ever saw, but he made work look like play. He brought joy to everything he did — including the work. And one of his final wishes was that we keep the party going.”

(L-R) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey, Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty

"We're going to dedicate these next two songs to him, they're his songs that he wrote," the Eagles singer continued, as the audience cheered, before sharing that current Eagles bassist and singer Schmit was a member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band "for a while" and telling the crowd that Schmit would be singing "Jimmy's first hit record for you, from 1974."

The Eagles then launched into a performance of "Come Monday," with Schmit on vocals, which was followed by a rendition of "Fins" sung by Walsh. Both songs received rapturous applause from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

According to an official obituary posted to his website, Buffett died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York from Merkel cell skin cancer — which he was diagnosed with four years ago. Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare, aggressive skin cancer that often begins as "red, shiny nodules on the face, hands and neck," per the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The obituary noted that Buffett kept performing despite receiving cancer treatments. His last show took place in Rhode Island in July.

The “Great Heart" singer is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; his daughters, Savannah and Sarah Delaney; his son, Cameron; two sisters, Laurie and Lucy, his grandson Marley and his "devoted pack of dogs" Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax and Kody.

In lieu of flowers, Buffett's family asked fans to make donations to Jimmy Buffett’s Foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The singer-songwriter's death was first announced on Sept. 2 with a statement on his social media and website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement — which was posted along with a photo of Buffett sitting on a boat — read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

The singer faced health problems in the last months of his life, prompting him to reschedule or call off some of his concerts. He was working on a new album, Equal Strain on All Parts, which was expected to be released later this year.

After news of Buffett's death, celebrity friends remembered him with moving tributes shared on social media.

President Joe Biden remembered Buffett as "a poet of paradise," while Miles Teller called him a "legend."

On his Instagram Story, Elton John remembered Buffet as a "unique and treasured" musician.

Andy Cohen shared a picture of Buffett along with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was."

