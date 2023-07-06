The Eagles Announce 'The Long Goodbye' Final Tour: 'The Time Has Come to Close the Circle'

The band's last ever tour begins on Sept. 7 in New York City

By Jenny Haward
Published on July 6, 2023 07:30AM EDT
Eagles Final Tour Promo
The Eagles announce their final tour . Photo:

Ron Koch


The Eagles are soaring one final time! 

On Thursday, the band announced that after more than 50 years of touring and 150 million albums sold worldwide, their upcoming “The Long Goodbye” tour will be their last. 

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages,” the band said in an emotional statement. 

Eagles Final Tour Poster
The Eagles final tour poster.

Courtesy of The Eagles and Live Nation

"The Long Goodbye" tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — son of the late Glenn Frey, one of the founding members of the band — and begins on Sept. 7, 2023, in New York City. 

The band said they hoped to see as many fans as possible on the final tour and announced 13 initial dates across America, along with support act Steely Dan

In their announcement, the band also noted the long, and at times challenging, journey since they formed in 1972. 

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” they said, adding thanks to their management team, road crew and backup musicians. 

Photo of Glenn FREY and Joe WALSH and Don HENLEY and Don FELDER and EAGLES and Randy MEISNER
Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Don Felder and Randy Meisner. Redferns / Getty Images

Deacon, 30, rejoins The Eagles for the final tour after it was announced last year that he was leaving the band after 4 and a half years to “forge his own path.” He initially joined the band in 2017 after his father Glenn died in 2016 at 67 years old.

During an illustrious career spanning more than five decades and six No. 1 albums, the band's 1976 album “Hotel California” and its eponymous title track remain their most well-known and well-loved music.

“Every band has a peak, and that was ours,” drummer and vocalist Henley told Rolling Stone in 2016

Rock n' Roll Band The Eagles Lived in Laurel Canyon Los Angeles
The Eagles: Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit. Photo: Frank Driggs Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

Despite winning two Grammy awards, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and receiving the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016, the band made it clear that, for them, it’s all about the fans. 

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades," they said in their release.

“This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.” 

Presale tickets and VIP packages for 'The Long Goodbye' are available from July 12 for all announced shows. General ticket sales open Friday, July 14 at 10 am.

