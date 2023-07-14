Groom Who Helped Make 'The Dress' Go Viral in 2015 Accused of Trying to Murder His Wife

Eight years ago, a wedding dress with a contested color pattern kicked off one of the most memorable debates in internet history.



But now the husband connected to the Tumblr post featuring the “dress that broke the internet” has been accused of attempting to murder his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, was indicted in the High Court in Glasgow on a charge for attempted murder of his wife Grace, according to records from the Scottish Courts.

Johnston is accused of a spree of domestic violence and coercive behavior against his wife over an 11-year span, authorities say, according to the United Kingdom news outlet The Times, The National Desk and Metro UK.

The news outlet, citing authorities, reports Johnston attempted to strangle his wife Grace, pushed her against a wall, engaged in verbally abusive behavior, threatened to kill her and threatened her with a knife. The charges are from multiple alleged incidents that occurred between April 2019 and March 2022, authorities say, according to The Times.

The couple, who live on the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, married in 2015. Johnston has denied the allegations, The Times reports.

Grace’s mother Cecilia had sent the bride a photo of the dress while she was debating which dress to wear to her daughter’s wedding. The bride said she and her mother then got into a debate about what color the dress was, which then quickly led to a broader debate at the wedding — and soon the entire internet.

Caitlin McNeill, a guest at the wedding, had posted a photo of the dress on Tumblr, which then sparked a viral debate about whether its striped pattern was black and blue or white and gold.

Keir and Grace Johnston. TheEllenShow/YouTube

The post quickly went viral and gained input from the world’s biggest celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and others.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Keir, his wife Grace, and McNeill even appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where they talked about how the debate within their family over the dress’ color spurred a global phenomenon.

“We had been arguing about this for weeks,” Caitlin told Degeneres about the dress. “It had been tearing the community apart. We were losing our minds.”



At its peak, Tumblr’s director of data and systems Tom Christ told Buzzfeed that Caitlin’s post about the dress received more than 14,000 views per second.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.